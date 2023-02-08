ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

American Snuff to cut 130 jobs in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 130 Memphis jobs could be snuffed out at the end of the year as the American Snuff Company will shut down its facility in Southeast Memphis later this year. Known for being the second-largest smokeless tobacco products maker in the US, American Snuff Company, which has been a part of […]
WATN Local Memphis

Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Friday, February 10, 7 – 10 p.m. For this Valentine’s Day, I wanna know what love is. I want you to show me — scratch that, HR says it’s way too creepy for me to proposition you, dear reader. So, instead, I will say, I know you can show me, but it’s up to you if you want to show me, preferably by bringing me to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates event this weekend. And if, like, you’d rather woo your loved one, I guess that’s fine, too, but can they name all the presidents in order? I can’t, but can they? Is that someone you want to be with? I’m ready to learn; I already got the first few down: George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR, JFK — blown away, what else do I have to say? I didn’t start the fire; it was always burning … right there in your heart … for me. Ha! Just kidding, no need to panic, HR.
darkhorsepressnow.com

Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees

Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
actionnews5.com

Memphis native crafts portrait of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the world continues to follow the Tyre Nichols’ death, one Memphis native is turning to art to decompress. Professional artist Jerry Lynn says he wanted to turn this tragic situation into something beautiful. With his latest painting, called “Memphis Blues,” the artist shows a smiling Tyre Nicholas, Tyre’s skateboard, along with Memphis landmarks like the “M”/I-40 bridge and Lorraine Motel.
South Reporter

L.V. Bell Jr.

L.V. Bell Jr., 56, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Red Banks, died February 3, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. He was a member of Cornerstone Church of Christ in Byhalia and employed at Chris Woods Construction. Serenity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He leaves two sons,...
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
WATN Local Memphis

New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
WREG

Pedestrian hit by car in the University area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WREG

Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
gotigersgo.com

No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
Evan Crosby

7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month

Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.
Tennessee Tribune

Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
actionnews5.com

City Watch: Issued for missing, endangered man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a Memphis man with a medical condition. According to police, Caleb Hill was with his caretaker on Cedarhurst Avenue. He got out of a car and started walking away when his caretaker went inside the residence. Hill has...
