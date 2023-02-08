Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Related
American Snuff to cut 130 jobs in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 130 Memphis jobs could be snuffed out at the end of the year as the American Snuff Company will shut down its facility in Southeast Memphis later this year. Known for being the second-largest smokeless tobacco products maker in the US, American Snuff Company, which has been a part of […]
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
Friday, February 10, 7 – 10 p.m. For this Valentine’s Day, I wanna know what love is. I want you to show me — scratch that, HR says it’s way too creepy for me to proposition you, dear reader. So, instead, I will say, I know you can show me, but it’s up to you if you want to show me, preferably by bringing me to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates event this weekend. And if, like, you’d rather woo your loved one, I guess that’s fine, too, but can they name all the presidents in order? I can’t, but can they? Is that someone you want to be with? I’m ready to learn; I already got the first few down: George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR, JFK — blown away, what else do I have to say? I didn’t start the fire; it was always burning … right there in your heart … for me. Ha! Just kidding, no need to panic, HR.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
actionnews5.com
Memphis native crafts portrait of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the world continues to follow the Tyre Nichols’ death, one Memphis native is turning to art to decompress. Professional artist Jerry Lynn says he wanted to turn this tragic situation into something beautiful. With his latest painting, called “Memphis Blues,” the artist shows a smiling Tyre Nicholas, Tyre’s skateboard, along with Memphis landmarks like the “M”/I-40 bridge and Lorraine Motel.
South Reporter
L.V. Bell Jr.
L.V. Bell Jr., 56, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Red Banks, died February 3, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. He was a member of Cornerstone Church of Christ in Byhalia and employed at Chris Woods Construction. Serenity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He leaves two sons,...
Garden & Gun
Memphis’s First Modern Whiskey Is Crafted by Tennessee’s First Female Master Distiller
Every start-up whiskey maker strives to back their brand with a memorable story that helps it rise above the craft-spirits deluge of recent years. For Old Dominick Distillery in Memphis, the challenge is picking which storyline to lead with. Right off the bat, there’s the rebirth of a historic whiskey...
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler returning home, expected to make full recovery after suffering stroke
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jerry “The King” Lawler, a pro wrestling Hall of Famer and Memphis native, is returning to his Florida home on Thursday after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. A post from his official Twitter account on Thursday said that doctors are “hopeful for...
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MARIAN WRIGHT EDELMAN: ‘He Should Have Been Safe’
The first day of Black History Month brought a soul-crushing ritual that has been repeated over and over in our nation's history. The post MARIAN WRIGHT EDELMAN: ‘He Should Have Been Safe’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Are Memphis Police Recruitment, Resignations And Retirements Really To Blame For Cops’ Misconduct?
The effect of staff shortages and the experience levels of the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death should form part of the investigation of the Memphis Police Department. The post Are Memphis Police Recruitment, Resignations And Retirements Really To Blame For Cops’ Misconduct? appeared first on NewsOne.
Pedestrian hit by car in the University area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
gotigersgo.com
No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.
Tennessee Tribune
Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
actionnews5.com
City Watch: Issued for missing, endangered man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a Memphis man with a medical condition. According to police, Caleb Hill was with his caretaker on Cedarhurst Avenue. He got out of a car and started walking away when his caretaker went inside the residence. Hill has...
Comments / 0