2 dead in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 dead in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
Vermont woman arrested for alleged armed robbery
A Barre, Vermont woman was arrested on Friday in connection to an armed robbery. Cassandra Keyes, 34, faces robbery and drug-related charges.
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
UPDATE: Two fishermen dead after fall through ice in South Hero
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where two ice fishermen fell through thin ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero Saturday morning. Both men have died.
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after driver found off road in Westford
WESTFORD — A 37-year-old man from Waitsfield was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on Old Stage Road, near Woods Hollow Road, at around 9:25 p.m. The driver was identified as Benjamin Burritt.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WMUR.com
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
mynbc5.com
Connecticut driver arrested in hit and run death of Vermont woman
HARTFORD, Conn. — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 20-year-old Vermont woman and fleeing the scene last year was arrested on Wednesday. Hartford, Connecticut police believe 45-year-old Karanja Thomas of Hartford is responsible for the death of St. Johnsbury resident Jillian Hegarty, who was hit by a car on March 31 of last year.
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
thepulseofnh.com
Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Crash In Plymouth That Left One Dead
An investigation is underway into what caused a crash in Plymouth that left one person dead. Police say the two-vehicle collision happened yesterday afternoon on Mayhew Turnpike. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital where they passed away due to their injuries but the other driver wasn’t hurt. Witnesses can give police a call at 603-536-1804.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to ID man caught stealing in Stowe
STOWE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a theft in Stowe. Police say the suspect is suspected of entering and stealing items from vehicles. The thefts took place while they were parked on the Mountain Road. Several vehiucles were...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
Explosions, heavy smoke reported after hay truck catches fire in center of Stowe
The blaze late Tuesday morning did not result in any serious injuries, according to authorities. By the afternoon, they were still assessing whether, and how badly, any buildings were damaged. Read the story on VTDigger here: Explosions, heavy smoke reported after hay truck catches fire in center of Stowe.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for assault in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Avenue A at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the accused, identified as Laurie Boynton, had already left the scene when they...
