Read full article on original website
Antwenette Johnson
2d ago
they don't teach this because they don't want to show how America truly was they keep feeding their children hogwash and they need to be upfront with them about America's past
Reply(8)
7
Captain America
1d ago
Here is to the brave officers and men of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry. Freedom has a cost that the protected will never know.
Reply
3
james perkins
3d ago
this American history should be taught in schools however this is racistassachusetts
Reply(2)
9
Related
Black History Month: Martin Delaney
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An abolitionist, newspaper editor, doctor, and military officer, Martin Delaney was one of the nation's most influential African American leaders in the 19th century.As a free Black man in Pittsburgh, Delaney was outspoken against slavery and oppression.He published the first Black newspaper west of the Alleghenies called 'The Mystery.'He also served in the Union army during the Civil War and was the highest ranked African American officer.Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.
The Most Notorious Cases of Betrayal in US History
Spies and traitors operate in the shadowy world of subterfuge, expedience, and uncertain allegiances. We hear about spies when they are discovered plying their spycraft, such as Mata Hari during World War I, or traitors after they switch sides in war, like Norway’s infamous collaborator Vidkun Quisling in World War II. The United States has […]
AOL Corp
Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Kimball World War I Memorial shows Black veterans’ fight for democracy
McDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In 2023, the Kimball World War I Memorial in McDowell County is the only American memorial in the country kept in honor of black WWI veterans, the National Coal Heritage Area group reported. The three-story building, set on a hillside in McDowell County, was built in 1928, as local veterans […]
msn.com
The Ways Civil War Soldiers Died in Union Prison Camps
Slide 1 of 10: Every soldier fears dying in combat. But in the Civil War, being taken prisoner was nearly as life-threatening, with contagious illnesses spreading like wildfire in unsanitary prison camps. How many prisoners died in Civil War stockades may never be known for sure, but it’s estimated that of the 400,000 soldiers taken prisoner in Northern and Southern prisons between 1861 and 1865, 56,000 died. Of that number, about 26,000 died in Union custody. (The Civil War was one of the wars that killed the most Americans.) With little knowledge of how diseases spread and fewer tools to combat the ailments, doctors could do little to help the prisoners. Contagious ailments such as typhoid, measles, and dysentery infected prisoners at a high rate, leading to what would now in many cases be preventable deaths. To compile a list of the most common causes of death in Union prisoners of war camps during the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed reports by consumer data site Statista, which drew on Library of Congress and Oxford University Press information about Union prisons during the American Civil War from 1861 to 1865. Early in the war, Confederate and Union armies swapped prisoners in equal numbers and of equivalent rank. Yet the exchanges were contentious from the start, as both sides argued over the exact numbers. When Black soldiers joined the Union troops, Confederate commanders refused to exchange Black soldiers for white combatants. In 1864, Union General Ulysses S. Grant halted the prisoner exchanges as he and the Union believed Confederate soldiers would return to the battlefield and prolong the war. Consequently, prison camps teamed with prisoners who perished in great numbers as disease took a ghastly toll. That contributed to the fact that the conflict was No. 1 on the list of 12 wars where the most Americans died outside of combat. To compile a list of the most common causes of death in prisoners of war camps during the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed reports by consumer data site Statista, using Library of Congress and Oxford University Press information about Union and Confederate prisons during the American Civil War from 1861 to 1865. Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy
The Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request from the College Board to provide the class in high school classes in the state Wednesday. The move comes in the same week the far-right Republican—who a judge just ruled violated free speech laws by firing a prosecutor for being “woke”—requested info on trans students from universities state-wide.DeSantis’ administration further...
The last surviving witness to Lincoln’s assassination lived long enough to share his story on TV
Samuel J. Seymour was one of the approximately 1,700 people at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865, the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. He was also the last to live long enough to talk about that historic night on television.Seymour was 5 years old when he went to see the play “Our American Cousin” with his nurse, Sarah Cook, and Mrs. Goldsboro, the wife of his father's employer. When Booth shot Lincoln, he pulled the trigger during the biggest laugh of the night so that it wouldn’t be heard. What caught Seymour’s attention was when Booth fell from the balcony after a scuffle with Henry Reed Rathbone.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Last survivor of Bataan Death March buried
Paul Kerchum died just short of his 103 birthday. He lived a long life of service after surviving World War Two’s infamous Bataan Death March.
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery
There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Dwight D. Eisenhower Took Extra Measures to Ensure the Holocaust Was Never Forgotten
Dwight D. Eisenhower viewed firsthand the crimes that were committed by the Germans at concentration camps when he visited the newly-liberated Ohrdruf during the Second World War. The sights were so heinous that he knew he needed to not only bring the information home to America, but make sure the truth was preserved. Eisenhower had the foresight to ensure a future where the crimes of the Holocaust could be denied would never exist.
The Mary Todd Lincoln Cake Abraham Lincoln Reportedly Said Was The Best Ever
Mary Todd Lincoln was a woman who lived a life of tragedy, capped off by the ultimate indignity. More than a century and a half after her husband's presidency came to a shocking end, her name lives on as a rather twisted punchline: "Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?" Abraham Lincoln's long-suffering wife was certainly no joke, though, and she was more than just a tragic heroine, too. Once upon a time, she was a living, breathing woman who struggled and laughed and cried — and also did a bit of baking.
Washington Examiner
Congressman tells Greg Abbott to bus immigrants to Democrats' homes in sanctuary cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The House Republican leading the charge to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Gov. Greg Abbott to make the border crisis an unavoidable problem for Democrats in sanctuary cities. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas told the Washington Examiner in an interview this week that Abbott’s...
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
12 Catholic school students and their chaperones were removed from The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after refusing to remove their pro-life beanies.
Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)
One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
The story of Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield, America's first black pop star
In the 19th century, critics and audiences thought blacks were incapable of singing as well as their white, European counterparts. Greenfield forced them to reconcile their ears with their racism.
A Japanese Balloon Bomb Killed Six Americans and The Survivors Kept It A Secret
The sole American to die on American territory during World War II was a result of enemy action due to a Japanese war balloon. They were killed by a Japanese balloon bomb, called "Fu-Go."
Who is the sleeping giant now?
After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Imperial Japanese Navy Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto never actually said, “I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant.” But he should have. That line was the invention of a scriptwriter for the 1970 movie, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” Conventional wisdom holds that, after the United States was attacked,…
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now
The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Comments / 35