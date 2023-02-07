Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Maple Gold Mines CEO On The Gold Outlook, Bitcoin And What's Next For The Miner In 2023
Maple Gold has three active drilling programs. "We have a huge land package that is begging to be worked on and we’re going to answer its call,” Hornor tells Benzinga. Spot gold was trading near the $1,930 mark on Wednesday in continued consolidation after a four-month sprint brought the commodity up 20% from the Sept. 28 low of $1,614.92.
investing.com
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
investing.com
Gold and Silver to Head Lower, Crude Oil Trades Sideways
Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3-month rally in Gold just ended. Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week. Crude Oil WTI...
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper prices rise as Fed messaging weakens the dollar
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented expectations that rapid interest rate rises will end soon, weakening the dollar and making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. A rapid softening in the dollar USD= and hopes of revived...
Americans are becoming 'reluctant' to make larger purchases, new Fed report shows
As retail sales took a bit of a breather in December, so did the credit cards.
ABC News
Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
NEW YORK -- Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%....
CNBC
Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains
Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
marketscreener.com
Gold firms as dollar inches lower; Powell's speech in focus
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week's strong economic data. Spot gold was 0.4% higher at $1,873.96 per ounce, as of...
marketscreener.com
Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NEWSBTC
Luna Classic Faces Strong Resistance At This Level – Can Bulls Barrel Through?
Altcoins in the crypto space have been seeing a lot of volatility lately as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum face resistances which hindered their growth. Luna Classic, the revival attempt of the Terra Luna ecosystem, is one of those tokens that is facing losses in the short term. According to...
Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains as Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate giants like Disney and PepsiCo.
kalkinemedia.com
Asian shares rise, dollar wobbles after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped, while the dollar was on the back foot on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. In an eagerly awaited speech earlier on Tuesday,...
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Shatters $1,000,000,000 Market Cap With 175% Rally in Less Than a Week
An Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin has seen its price skyrocket by 175% in less than a week to shatter the $1 billion market cap level. Blockchain indexing protocol The Graph (GRT) has seen its price tag dramatically shoot up since the first of February. The token surged from the $0.08 mark...
CNBC
Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data
Gold prices were flat on Friday, while market focus switched to next week's U.S. inflation data that is likely to provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold was little changed at $1,862.52 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session....
investing.com
Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
