investing.com

XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours

XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
techaiapp.com

Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News

Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
investing.com

Gold and Silver to Head Lower, Crude Oil Trades Sideways

Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3-month rally in Gold just ended. Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week. Crude Oil WTI...
NASDAQ

METALS-Copper prices rise as Fed messaging weakens the dollar

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented expectations that rapid interest rate rises will end soon, weakening the dollar and making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. A rapid softening in the dollar USD= and hopes of revived...
ABC News

Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields

NEW YORK -- Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%....
CNBC

Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains

Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
marketscreener.com

Gold firms as dollar inches lower; Powell's speech in focus

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week's strong economic data. Spot gold was 0.4% higher at $1,873.96 per ounce, as of...
marketscreener.com

Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
NASDAQ

The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors

I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NEWSBTC

Luna Classic Faces Strong Resistance At This Level – Can Bulls Barrel Through?

Altcoins in the crypto space have been seeing a lot of volatility lately as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum face resistances which hindered their growth. Luna Classic, the revival attempt of the Terra Luna ecosystem, is one of those tokens that is facing losses in the short term. According to...
kalkinemedia.com

Asian shares rise, dollar wobbles after 'dovish' Powell comments

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped, while the dollar was on the back foot on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. In an eagerly awaited speech earlier on Tuesday,...
CNBC

Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data

Gold prices were flat on Friday, while market focus switched to next week's U.S. inflation data that is likely to provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold was little changed at $1,862.52 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session....
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale

(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
OilPrice.com

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...

