CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor ‘100 percent’ gets a title shot with win over Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor always feels one win away from a title shot. “The Notorious” former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought since July 2021 when suffering a nasty broken leg opposite Dustin Poirier. Seemingly all healed up and good to go, McGregor’s return is set for the second half of 2023, coming at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31’s finale.
Ryan Bader Says Beating Francis Ngannou Makes Him ‘Legit’ But Doubts Ex-UFC Champ Will Join Bellator
Ryan Bader will be down to fight Francis Ngannou the moment the former UFC champion signs with Bellator. The reigning Bellator heavyweight champion knows beating “The Predator” will be good for his career. After spoiling Fedor Emelianenko’s farewell fight with a TKO win at Bellator 290, Ryan Bader...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
calfkicker.com
Anthony Pettis set to box Roy Jones Jr, on the same card: Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, And Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal has stacked the card and is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4. Masvidal is now entering the boxing ring after promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON. Roy Masvidal said on The MMA Hour that Jones Jr. will box Anthony Pettis in the main event of his show on April 1 in Milwaukee.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Islam vs. Volkanovski
RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.
Boxing Scene
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
sportszion.com
Joe Rogan anticipates Francis Ngannou’s UFC return to happen against, the winner of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane bout
Francis Ngannou left the UFC because he couldn’t reach an agreement with Dana White, but UFC color commentator Joe Rogan hopes that Francis will return. The former heavyweight champion left the UFC after seven years with the organization. Having fought fourteen times inside the octagon and won twelve of those bouts.
Boxing Insider
Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara
Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
Michelle Waterson-Gomez sees commentary as regular part of MMA future starting with Combat FC 3
Michelle Waterson-Gomez plans to always be involved in MMA one way or another, and commentary could fill that void once her competitive career concludes. Although she’s served as a desk analyst for the UFC during the FOX Sports era and Invicta FC, Waterson-Gomez (18-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC) will do something Friday she’s never done before: cage-side commentary.
Sean Strickland Gets Into Sparring Match With College Football Star At UFC PI (Video)
Sean Strickland is certainly one fighter on the UFC’s roster who is down for almost anything. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC and is coming off a victory over Nassourdine Imavov last month. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for the 31-year-old. In the...
