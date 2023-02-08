ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tickets On Sale Now For Savor Lincoln Park, An Indoor Lakefront Food Fest Showcasing Local Restaurants

By Jake Wittich
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Legendary Chester’s tavern re-opens in Summit

Chester’s tavern, which has been operating in Summit for nearly a century, has re-opened after a two-year shutdown for remodeling. The new faces of Chester’s are brothers Dan and Mike Damaschke, along with business partner Billy Chen. In early 2021, they got involved by taking over the business.
SUMMIT, IL
wgnradio.com

‘The Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky: ‘Chicago is a very unique pizza town’

It’s National Pizza Day, so who best to talk to about the beloved food than a pizza historian! Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins John Williams to talk about why Chicago is a very unique pizza town, how ‘Tavern Style’ is the most authentic Chicago pizza, and the reason why he never orders a pizza for delivery. Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Windy City Smokeout unveils lineup for Chicago summer festival

CHICAGO - The Windy City Smokeout revealed its music lineup Thursday including headliner Zach Bryan. Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and the Zac Brown Band will also headline the four-day festival devoted to country bands and barbecue. The music festival runs from July 13-16 outside the United Center. The full lineup...
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Upworthy

Famous Chicago hot dog stand brings together local restaurants to help feed migrants

It takes a big heart and a lot of compassion to care about people. Ari Levy and other co-owers of the famous Chicago hot dog stand The Weiner's Circle sure have that. Just after Christmas last year, when the outlet's owners saw a tweet from the Texas Governor that 1500 asylum-seeking migrants would arrive in the Windy City, they decided to help them out. The city was having sub-zero temperatures around that time, as reported by PEOPLE. The company was quick to get more information about these migrants. They wrote on Twitter, "Can anyone tell us where these poor migrants ended up in Chicago? We'd like to feed them."
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook

With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy