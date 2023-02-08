Tickets On Sale Now For Savor Lincoln Park, An Indoor Lakefront Food Fest Showcasing Local Restaurants

Read full article on original website
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Legendary Chester’s tavern re-opens in Summit
Chester’s tavern, which has been operating in Summit for nearly a century, has re-opened after a two-year shutdown for remodeling. The new faces of Chester’s are brothers Dan and Mike Damaschke, along with business partner Billy Chen. In early 2021, they got involved by taking over the business.
blockclubchicago.org
17 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Super Bowl Parties, Valentine’s Bingo, Pop-Up Markets And More
CHICAGO — It may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s no shortage of fun things to do in the city for February. You can ring in the Lunar New Year, attend a Super Bowl watch party, celebrate Valentine’s Day, honor Black History Month and so much more this weekend.
blockclubchicago.org
Dance Classes, Candlelight Cruises And Locally Grown Flowers: 10 Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Chicago
CITYWIDE — From locally grown bouquets to couples’ candle-making classes, there are lots of local ways to enjoy Valentine’s Day this year. Block Club rounded up 10 activities for celebrating the core tenants of the holiday: love, friendship and flowers. Check it out:. Locally Grown Flowers. You...
How To Get Free Home Run Inn Pizza Downtown In Honor Of National Pizza Day
DOWNTOWN — Chicago is hosting a free pizza party in honor of National Pizza Day. From noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, the first 500 people who show up at the Chicago Food Stop, a food pop-up at 875 N. Michigan Ave., will receive a free, freshly-baked personal pizza from Home Run Inn, according to a news release.
blockclubchicago.org
A Robot Can Serve You A Jerk Chicken Pop Tart When Oooh Wee It Is Opens Next Month In Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — From jerk eggrolls to jerk tacos to jerk Philly cheesesteaks, Chicagoans prove time and time again they can, and will, jerk any food item in existence. The mad scientists at Oooh Wee It Is will continue that legacy when the soul food restaurant opens next month in Hyde Park with jerk chicken Pop-Tarts on the menu.
wgnradio.com
‘The Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky: ‘Chicago is a very unique pizza town’
It’s National Pizza Day, so who best to talk to about the beloved food than a pizza historian! Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins John Williams to talk about why Chicago is a very unique pizza town, how ‘Tavern Style’ is the most authentic Chicago pizza, and the reason why he never orders a pizza for delivery. Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
Black-owned Chicago brewery Moor's beer business is booming: 'We're growing very rapidly'
Moor's beer is currently available for purchase at Mariano's, Jewel, Whole Foods, Binny's as well as Kimbark Beverage Shoppe in Hyde Park.
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
fox32chicago.com
Windy City Smokeout unveils lineup for Chicago summer festival
CHICAGO - The Windy City Smokeout revealed its music lineup Thursday including headliner Zach Bryan. Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and the Zac Brown Band will also headline the four-day festival devoted to country bands and barbecue. The music festival runs from July 13-16 outside the United Center. The full lineup...
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Housing, Restaurants Pitched To Replace City-Owned Vacant Lot In Garfield Park
GARFIELD PARK — The city is considering three development proposals that would replace vacant East Garfield Park land with affordable housing, restaurants, shops and small business incubators. One of the proposals will be picked to replace city-owned land at 201 N. Kedzie Ave., 3209 W. Lake St. and 3201...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
Upworthy
Famous Chicago hot dog stand brings together local restaurants to help feed migrants
It takes a big heart and a lot of compassion to care about people. Ari Levy and other co-owers of the famous Chicago hot dog stand The Weiner's Circle sure have that. Just after Christmas last year, when the outlet's owners saw a tweet from the Texas Governor that 1500 asylum-seeking migrants would arrive in the Windy City, they decided to help them out. The city was having sub-zero temperatures around that time, as reported by PEOPLE. The company was quick to get more information about these migrants. They wrote on Twitter, "Can anyone tell us where these poor migrants ended up in Chicago? We'd like to feed them."
wjol.com
Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
Look at those eyes! This beautiful puppy needs a forever home
Meet Tracy! She is just a little 4 month-old pup who loves to play. If her loveable personality doesn’t win you over, how can you say no to those beautiful eyes? All you have to do is win her heart with a hand full of yummy treats.
Val's husband Jobba joins Host Chat, top 5 romantic movies based in Chicago, Chicago Auto Show opens
This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan tests Val and her husband Jobba to see how well they know each other!
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
