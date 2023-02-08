Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of weak outlook despite record 2022 revenue
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday warned of a weak 2023 despite record high sales last year, as slowing demand for electronics placed pressure on its business. Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China's best hope for becoming a global leader in chip...
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. China airdrops 180 million digital yuan to celebrate Lunar New Year. According to state-owned media Global Times, Chinese cities airdropped a total...
PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast
(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket,...
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023
The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...
Exclusive-To tap U.S. government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers
(Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often talked about opening his Supercharging network to competitors, but has never actually done so in the United States, where the company dominates the electric vehicle market. Now, the brash CEO may have 7.5 billion reasons to accelerate those plans. The Department of Transportation...
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
Crude oil heads lower, consolidating after U.S. inventories build
Investing.com -- Oil prices edged lower Thursday, handing back some of the week’s healthy gains after U.S. crude stocks rose strongly, raising further doubts about the strength of demand in the world’s largest consumer. By 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% lower at $77.62 a...
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators, has filed for bankruptcy with nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies have taken a toll on Coin Cloud. Despite the recent challenges...
Stock market today: Dow slips as yield curve inversion deepens to rattle stocks
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Thursday, after cutting intraday gains as an ongoing slip in Alphabet and fresh warnings on the economy from the bond market weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.73%, or 249 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.02%. The S&P 500 fell...
Ripple CEO Makes a Splash with Positive Updates
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shares positive updates for the crypto industry amidst increased scrutiny by the SEC. The Ripple team has observed a shift in posture from the SEC, leading them to believe a resolution is near. While US authorities remain cautious, other countries such as Dubai, Australia, and the...
