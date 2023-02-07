ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristi McDonald and Michelle Hooper, friends, cofounders and hosts of the Old Moms Club podcast, refer to themselves as “new moms in old bodies.”. They use the word “old” lightheartedly after both women were told by doctors that their pregnancies were considered “geriatric.” The term was not exactly appreciated, but it became something to bond over and ultimately the inspiration behind their podcast.
A local, award-winning free monthly parenting magazine that addresses the concerns and needs of families, with a special focus on children from prenatal through adolescence. The magazine offers a well-informed, local and relevant perspective on issues affecting families and serves as both a strong voice in the community and a staunch advocate for children. At FortWorthChild, we inform, educate, entertain, inspire and provide a provocative forum among parents, the community and professionals who work with children.

