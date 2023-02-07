Kristi McDonald and Michelle Hooper, friends, cofounders and hosts of the Old Moms Club podcast, refer to themselves as “new moms in old bodies.”. They use the word “old” lightheartedly after both women were told by doctors that their pregnancies were considered “geriatric.” The term was not exactly appreciated, but it became something to bond over and ultimately the inspiration behind their podcast.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO