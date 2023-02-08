The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. Don Coryell (coach/contributor) Ronde Barber: The only player with more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his NFL career is the latest entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Barber is a Buccaneers legend, the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions (47) and defensive touchdowns (12) after spending the entirety of his 16-year career in Tampa Bay. A prominent piece of the Bucs' historic Super Bowl champion defense in 2002, Barber is also a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, as well as a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. Sharing the spotlight with his twin brother and former All-Pro and Pro Bowler himself, Tiki, Ronde stood out as one of just two players since the turn of the millennium (HOF DB Charles Woodson) with more than 1,000 tackles and 40 interceptions. His 47 career picks and 28 career sacks in 241 games played weren't enough to get him into Canton on the first or fifth ballot. But in his sixth year of eligibility and his third straight as a finalist, Barber is finally in.

1 DAY AGO