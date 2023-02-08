Read full article on original website
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl
There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
Frank Reich, Panthers hire 16-year NFL veteran as QB coach
Now that Frank Reich has been officially introduced as the Carolina Panthers next head coach, he is now busy building out his staff. Reich and the Panthers’ latest coaching move was bringing in an NFL quarterback who played in the NFL for 16 years. The Panthers have hired Josh...
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
NFL wife reveals secrets of the league
Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Photos Show Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Sleeping On Highway Before Arrest
Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest. Davis appears to be unconscious on the pavement next to a Tesla vehicle with significant damage. A witness told TMZ Sports that Davis remained asleep even after police approached him at the scene.
Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
Look: LeBron Received Special Gift From Nike After Breaking Record
LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader Tuesday night. A bucket late in the third quarter gave James 38,388 career points, placing him one ahead of the former Los Angeles Lakers legend. James added two more to the tally in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma ...
Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With
Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar
The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
Look: Drake Reveals Massive Super Bowl Bet
Drake is laying down a heavy bet on Super Bowl LVII. According to Action Network, the rap and R&B star has wagered $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win outright on Sunday. If they do, Drake wins almost $1.5 million. Additionally, Drake has reportedly spent at least $265,000 on a ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of five finalists to take home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors. The star signal-caller said Thursday that if he were to win, it would speak to the strength of the team around him. "It's...
Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII preview - Who has the edge at each position group?
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down who has the edge at each offensive position group ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair focus on who has the edge at each defensive position group and also, the duo gives their Super Bowl picks. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the recent comments from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on wanting to get rid of the NFL scouting combine.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. Don Coryell (coach/contributor) Ronde Barber: The only player with more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his NFL career is the latest entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Barber is a Buccaneers legend, the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions (47) and defensive touchdowns (12) after spending the entirety of his 16-year career in Tampa Bay. A prominent piece of the Bucs' historic Super Bowl champion defense in 2002, Barber is also a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, as well as a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. Sharing the spotlight with his twin brother and former All-Pro and Pro Bowler himself, Tiki, Ronde stood out as one of just two players since the turn of the millennium (HOF DB Charles Woodson) with more than 1,000 tackles and 40 interceptions. His 47 career picks and 28 career sacks in 241 games played weren't enough to get him into Canton on the first or fifth ballot. But in his sixth year of eligibility and his third straight as a finalist, Barber is finally in.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award
A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the award in a landslide, claiming 48 of 50 first-place...
Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach
Josh McCown's journeyman NFL career continues -- this time as a coach. The Carolina Panthers are hiring McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced the hire, along with that of Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant. McCown, who will serve under...
Ernie Davis, the first Black Heisman winner | Black History Month
As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor those in the past and present that have made a mark on the NFL. Seahawks legend Mack Strong shares the story of how Ernie Davis became the first Black Heisman winner.
99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, two former Marines will be taking in the spectacle together. They don't share a rooting interest. John Gladwell, 44, has been a Chiefs fan ever since he moved to the city with his wife Randi. Billy Welsh, 39, is a south New Jersey native and diehard Eagles fan from birth.
