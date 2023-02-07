Read full article on original website
Related
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Braves land in Southeast Division in The Athletic’s hypothetical MLB expansion
The MLB is experimenting with a bevy of new rules in the 2023 season, including larger bases and a pitch clock. The league is also implementing new scheduling elements that will result in every club playing each other. However, a monumental change is on the horizon — MLB expansion.
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Dodgers News: Coaching Roster for Minor League Teams Announced
The press release detailed the various managers, coaches, and trainers for each team.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Guardians Complete Trade With The Reds
The Cleveland Guardians trade Will Benson to the Cincinnati Red for Justin Boyd and a player to be named later.
Former Cubs Chairman McKenna Dies at 93
Former chairman of the Chicago Cubs, Andrew McKenna, has passed away at 93.
Comments / 0