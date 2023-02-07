Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.

