SkySports
New Zealand vs England: Ollie Robinson gives the thumbs down to pink-ball cricket
England are aiming to end their losing habit in day/night Tests against New Zealand this week, but seamer Ollie Robinson has given a thumbs down to "gimmicky" pink ball cricket. The tourists arrived in the coastal city of Mount Maunganui on Sunday, greeted by heavy wind and rain brought in...
SkySports
Why England can win the T20 World Cup: Form, Bazball, Sophie Ecclestone, the Sciver-Brunts and young stars
The Australia Women's cricket team are like that big boss in a video game. If you defeat them, glory should be yours, but you need to be at your very best to do so. India are the only side to inflict defeat on the Southern...
SkySports
England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career
Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
SkySports
Six Nations 2023 Round 2: Andy Farrell says Ireland players, fans ready for France | Warren Gatland 'wary' of Finn Russell | 'England need progress'
Farrell hopes for Ireland crowd inspiration vs unchanged France. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hopes a partisan Dublin crowd can turn the tables on France and drag Ireland through difficult moments during Saturday's potential Six Nations title decider. Farrell's men felt the full force of a raucous Stade de France...
SkySports
Six Nations: Henry Slade warns England's rivals Steve Borthwick's side are only going to improve
England are looking to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat in round one when their Six Nations campaign continues against Italy on Sunday. Head coach Borthwick underlined the role played by Slade's return to the line-up in unlocking his midfield selection with Marcus Smith dropped to accommodate Owen Farrell's move from inside centre to the number 10 jersey.
SkySports
Women's T20 World Cup: England beat West Indies in opening game as batters and Sophie Ecclestone impress
England batted with the aggression they had promised as they began their bid for a first T20 World Cup title since 2009 with a rampant seven-wicket win over 2016 champions West Indies. Sophie Ecclestone's 3-23 helped England limit West Indies to 135-7 in Paarl, while Sophia Dunkley (34 off 18)...
SkySports
Steve Borthwick: Win a 'positive step forward' as England rebuild but Ireland and France 'years ahead'
A first half dominated by England's pack and their driving maul, with Jack Willis, Ollie Chessum, and Jamie George all diving over from short range, laid the foundations for the hosts' afternoon at Twickenham as they went in at the break with a strong 19-0 lead. Six Nations standings |...
SkySports
Beth Mead named on The Best FIFA Women's Player shortlist with Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas
England's Euro hero Beth Mead has been named on the three-player shortlist to be crowned The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2022. Mead, who top scored at last year's European Championships and was named the tournament's best player as England lifted the trophy on home soil, is joined by Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas on the shortlist.
SkySports
Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat South Africa by three runs LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the first game of the Women's T20 World Cup as hosts South Africa play Sri Lanka in Cape Town. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Leeds United move to install Steven Gerrard as new boss after rejections - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections. Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.
SkySports
Super League 2023: Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth ready to lead home-city club's challenge
The work he did in carving out a 12-year professional career which included four seasons in the Super League with home city club Wakefield Trinity helped him realise he may have a future in coaching though. Now head coach of Trinity, having been appointed Willie Poching's successor in September last...
SkySports
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England captain Heather Knight says WPL auction 'slight distraction'
England captain Heather Knight says the inaugural Women's Premier League auction is a "slight distraction" heading into the T20 World Cup. Knight and a number of her England team-mates, including Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, are among the players hoping to be purchased on Monday ahead of March's inaugural WPL in India.
SkySports
Rodrigo Bentancur injury: Tottenham fearing the worst over knee issue as they face midfield crisis
Tottenham are facing a midfield injury crisis ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, with the club fearing the worst after Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a knee injury at Leicester on Saturday. Bentancur opened the scoring for Spurs but was forced off after 65 minutes during what turned out to be...
SkySports
Sky Brown becomes Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion - at age of 14
Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah on Sunday with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs. The teenager was already top of the standings with a score of 89.63 from her second run, but saved her best until last to finish more than four points ahead of Japan's Kokona Hiraki.
SkySports
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag challenges Alejandro Garnacho and discusses new European Super League proposals
Erik ten Hag has laid down a challenge for teenager Alejandro Garnacho - to score more goals - and believes his on-field emotion is a strength. Manchester United face Leeds for a second time in five days when they meet at Elland Road on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff
Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
SkySports
Tottenham Women 1-2 Man United Women: Marc Skinner's side return to top of WSL with win despite Ella Toone seeing red
Manchester United returned to the top of the Women's Super League after edging Spurs 2-1 in a fiery encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite midfielder Ella Toone seeing red. Leah Galton, scoring her fifth goal of the season, had given the visitors a deserved lead (67) but Marc Skinner's...
SkySports
Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts survive Scottish Cup scare after 'free goal' controversy
Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each. Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.
SkySports
Henry Slade: We are only going to get better from here
Henry Slade returns to the England starting fifteen after returning from injury. He says there was frustration with the loss to Scotland but feels it's 'only going to get better from here'.
SkySports
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe after latest strike
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United frontman to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday's win at Leeds. After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course...
