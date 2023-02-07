ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

New Zealand vs England: Ollie Robinson gives the thumbs down to pink-ball cricket

England are aiming to end their losing habit in day/night Tests against New Zealand this week, but seamer Ollie Robinson has given a thumbs down to "gimmicky" pink ball cricket. The tourists arrived in the coastal city of Mount Maunganui on Sunday, greeted by heavy wind and rain brought in...
SkySports

England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career

Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
SkySports

Six Nations 2023 Round 2: Andy Farrell says Ireland players, fans ready for France | Warren Gatland 'wary' of Finn Russell | 'England need progress'

Farrell hopes for Ireland crowd inspiration vs unchanged France. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell hopes a partisan Dublin crowd can turn the tables on France and drag Ireland through difficult moments during Saturday's potential Six Nations title decider. Farrell's men felt the full force of a raucous Stade de France...
SkySports

Six Nations: Henry Slade warns England's rivals Steve Borthwick's side are only going to improve

England are looking to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat in round one when their Six Nations campaign continues against Italy on Sunday. Head coach Borthwick underlined the role played by Slade's return to the line-up in unlocking his midfield selection with Marcus Smith dropped to accommodate Owen Farrell's move from inside centre to the number 10 jersey.
SkySports

Leeds United move to install Steven Gerrard as new boss after rejections - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections. Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.
SkySports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England captain Heather Knight says WPL auction 'slight distraction'

England captain Heather Knight says the inaugural Women's Premier League auction is a "slight distraction" heading into the T20 World Cup. Knight and a number of her England team-mates, including Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, are among the players hoping to be purchased on Monday ahead of March's inaugural WPL in India.
SkySports

Sky Brown becomes Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion - at age of 14

Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah on Sunday with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs. The teenager was already top of the standings with a score of 89.63 from her second run, but saved her best until last to finish more than four points ahead of Japan's Kokona Hiraki.
SkySports

Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff

Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
SkySports

Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts survive Scottish Cup scare after 'free goal' controversy

Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each. Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.
SkySports

Henry Slade: We are only going to get better from here

Henry Slade returns to the England starting fifteen after returning from injury. He says there was frustration with the loss to Scotland but feels it's 'only going to get better from here'.

