"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
Mitochondrial DNA Copy Count Associated With VTE Risk
According to authors of a recent study, venous thromboembolism (VTE) is the third most common cardiovascular disease. While VTE can occur in all age groups, risk significantly increases with age. The researchers cited studies that suggested roles of mitochondrial dysfunction and telomere shortening in cardiovascular aging and set out to evaluate whether these biomarkers were related to risk of VTE.
