WALB 10
A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A historic building has a new use in the Syrup City. First and Broad Pizza Co. recently opened its doors. Their building was formerly the city’s train depot and the Cairo Police Headquarters. Karen and Jamie Holder are the owners of First and Broad. It’s...
Downtown Thomasville shops offer bargains at Sidewalk Sale
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day shopping and dining during downtown Thomasville’s Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 18. Shops will feature some of their best deals of the year with bargains on everything from shoes and clothing to jewelry and home accessories. “Our Sidewalk...
valdostatoday.com
Bossa Novas restaurant to open in the Valdosta Mall
VALDOSTA – The restaurant Bossa Novas will be opening soon becoming a new addition to the Valdosta Mall’s retail mix. Valdosta Mall is pleased to announce a new addition to the mall’s retail mix with Bossa Novas, opening in mid-February 2023. Arlin Bleclic, owner and chef, says...
thefamuanonline.com
Local thrift stores create a sense of community
The up-cycling and vintage culture in Tallahassee has been on the rise in recent years. Multiple thrift and consignment stores have been quite successful in establishing footholds in the community. There are a variety of local businesses that use thrifting as their main source of income. Corporate stores, such as...
greenepublishing.com
Fourth Annual Chick Chain coming up
Madison County UF/IFAS Extension Agent Beth Moore recently announced that registration for the Fourth Annual Chick Chain 4-H project is now open to all 4-H members age five through 18. During the program, youngsters raise baby chicks into mature production pullets. Along the way, they learn valuable skills such as responsibility, the ethical treatment of animals, biosecurity, record keeping and communication. T.
WCTV
“Smooches with Pooches:” Tallahassee Animal Services hosts 2nd annual adoption event
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A chance to meet your tail-wagging match, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Tallahassee Animal Services is hosting its second annual speed dating event, “Smooches with Pooches,” Saturday, Feb 11th, from noon to 4 p.m., where over 100 pups are looking for their fur-ever home.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Hikes On The Florida Panhandle For Every Hiker And Nature Lover
Whether you are a novice or a seasoned hiker, the U.S. Gulf Coast is normally off the radar for a hiking destination, especially when thinking about hiking in Florida. What could Florida possibly offer? There are no mountains. There are no canyons. But get that thinking right out of your head. Florida offers some incredible hiking experiences, especially along the panhandle from Tallahassee to the Alabama state line where beautiful and unexpected natural wonders will be found around every bend.
greenepublishing.com
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
WALB 10
Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The flood warning was extended for Brooks and Lowndes counties until further notice. Minor flooding is forecasted for the Withlacoochee River above Valdosta, near Skipper Bridge Rd. The flood warning was extended...
Florida man accused of robbing 6 different stores in 1 week
A Florida man was indicted with six federal robbery charges last week after he was accused of robbing six stores in a single week, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
Maclay, Crossroad Academy, Godby boys hoops celebrate district championships
High school boys basketball teams played for district championships Friday night.
WCTV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
WCTV
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road. Details are limited, but the Tallahassee Police Department says...
WCTV
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage
An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
Local leaders push to restore Amtrak service to Big Bend
Right now, there is a renewed push to get passenger rail back to the Big Bend. There are some challenges to overcome before that can happen.
WCJB
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
