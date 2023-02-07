Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
theblock.co
MetaMask adds Onramp.money to streamline crypto purchases in India
MetaMask wallet is integrating with Onramp.money to allow Indian users to purchase cryptocurrency directly from the in-browser wallet. The partnership is expected to make it easier for Indians to buy tokens on Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain via the wallet. MetaMask has integrated with Onramp.money, an Indian provider of crypto-to-fiat...
theblock.co
Access to Flare public token distribution broadened by governance vote
The Flare community has approved the first Flare Improvement Proposal with a 93% majority and a 17% total voter turnout. FIP.01 is designed to better align the public token distribution with the ambitions of the Foundation to address blockchain’s utility and interoperability issues. The remaining 85% of the token distribution, totaling 24.2B FLR, will now be shared proportionally among all holders of Wrapped Flare (WFLR), allowing anyone to participate.
theblock.co
DForce protocol drained of $3.6 million in reentrancy attack
DForce DeFi protocol suffered a loss of $3.6 million in a reentrancy attack on the Arbitrum and Optimism chains. The attack was a result of a vulnerability in a smart contract function used to calculate oracle prices when connected to Curve Finance. A hacker siphoned more than $3.6 million from...
theblock.co
El Salvador's bitcoin risks 'have not materialized,' IMF says
After an annual visit, the IMF said the risks of El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption “have not materialized” but caution is warranted. The financial agency urged the Central American nation to reconsider plans to expand its crypto adoption. The International Monetary Fund said the risks of El Salvador's...
