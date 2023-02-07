ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

MetaMask adds Onramp.money to streamline crypto purchases in India

MetaMask wallet is integrating with Onramp.money to allow Indian users to purchase cryptocurrency directly from the in-browser wallet. The partnership is expected to make it easier for Indians to buy tokens on Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain via the wallet. MetaMask has integrated with Onramp.money, an Indian provider of crypto-to-fiat...
theblock.co

Access to Flare public token distribution broadened by governance vote

The Flare community has approved the first Flare Improvement Proposal with a 93% majority and a 17% total voter turnout. FIP.01 is designed to better align the public token distribution with the ambitions of the Foundation to address blockchain’s utility and interoperability issues. The remaining 85% of the token distribution, totaling 24.2B FLR, will now be shared proportionally among all holders of Wrapped Flare (WFLR), allowing anyone to participate.
theblock.co

DForce protocol drained of $3.6 million in reentrancy attack

DForce DeFi protocol suffered a loss of $3.6 million in a reentrancy attack on the Arbitrum and Optimism chains. The attack was a result of a vulnerability in a smart contract function used to calculate oracle prices when connected to Curve Finance. A hacker siphoned more than $3.6 million from...
theblock.co

El Salvador's bitcoin risks 'have not materialized,' IMF says

After an annual visit, the IMF said the risks of El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption “have not materialized” but caution is warranted. The financial agency urged the Central American nation to reconsider plans to expand its crypto adoption. The International Monetary Fund said the risks of El Salvador's...

