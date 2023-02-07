ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

NFAT hoping to seize million-dollar opportunity to bring back service

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public transportation service in northeast Nebraska is in need of the public's help to resume services, and it's working on a quick timeline. North Fork Area Transit based in Norfolk closed its doors on January 6th, but there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel, if NFAT can gather community financial support.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Bed Bath & Beyond is closing

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- For the second time in two weeks another big store is closing in Grand Island. According to a Bed, Bath & Beyond news release, the company is reducing their store's locations from 760 to about 360. Over the months Bed, Bath & Beyond has been in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Planning Commission hears discussion on mobile home park

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission heard discussion about a possible zoning change for property located on Bonita Drive at yesterday's meeting. The Mobile Home Court was asking for a zoning change from a C-3 service commercial district and an R-M mobile home district to an I-1 light industrial district, with the goal of turning the area into a mobile home community.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk looks to add river surfing wave to instream project

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk is looking to add variety to its instream project while also cutting some costs. Monday saw the Norfolk City Council unanimously approve a decrease of $103,480 to its Instream Improvement Project on the Elkhorn River. By combining two planned drop structures into one,...
NORFOLK, NE
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th

Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Aurora Cooperative CEO looks to future during annual meeting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Aurora Cooperative’s Summit and Annual Meeting is looking towards the future. The event took place at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kip Tom and Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook were among those who attended.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Alda man arrested after police recover stolen weapon

ALDA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Alda man is facing two felony weapons charges following an arrest by Grand Island Police Tuesday. Randy Thornton, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession/receiving a stolen firearm. Grand Island Police served a search warrant around 1:15 p.m....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for threatening to kill ex and her family

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 12 felony charges after police say he threatened to harm multiple people Tuesday evening. Grand Island Police arrested Reynier Rivero Faez, 28, for four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of child abuse, and attempted 1st degree assault and 2nd degree assault.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Police investigating armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
COLUMBUS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk woman arrested following early morning asault

NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested early this morning following a disturbance call. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with an adult male who stated that he was assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay Johnson.
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE

