Kearney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Aurora Cooperative CEO looks to future during annual meeting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Aurora Cooperative’s Summit and Annual Meeting is looking towards the future. The event took place at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kip Tom and Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook were among those who attended.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Bed Bath & Beyond is closing

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- For the second time in two weeks another big store is closing in Grand Island. According to a Bed, Bath & Beyond news release, the company is reducing their store's locations from 760 to about 360. Over the months Bed, Bath & Beyond has been in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
agupdate.com

Nebraskans are national wool contest winners

Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner, and Emma Olson of Sargent was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention Jan. 19-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.
LEXINGTON, NE
WOWT

Wisconsin man leads multi-county pursuit on I-80

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man Monday following a pursuit through several central Nebraska counties. A trooper observed a speeding Honda Civic on Interstate 80 near the Lexington exit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
APPLETON, WI
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

South Heartland District Health Department shares heart health tips

HASTINGS, NE — A Nebraska health department is challenging people in its area to love their own heart during February. It’s American Heart Month and the South Heartland District Health Department, which covers Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, is sharing tips on how to take care of your heart.
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island man takes plea deal in livestock cruelty case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged after numerous dead or injured livestock were found on his farm following a fire last year has taken a plea deal. Grant Edwardson, 43, pleaded no contest to three felony counts of cruelty to livestock resulting in death and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to livestock. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed 30 additional felony counts of cruelty to livestock resulting in death and one additional misdemeanor count of cruelty to livestock.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man threatens ex-girlfriend, kids

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Police say a man was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, and threatening her and her children. According to the Grand Island Police Department, they were called around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of E 13th St. The GIPD said Erick Vicente-Vicente...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for threatening to kill ex and her family

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 12 felony charges after police say he threatened to harm multiple people Tuesday evening. Grand Island Police arrested Reynier Rivero Faez, 28, for four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of child abuse, and attempted 1st degree assault and 2nd degree assault.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

