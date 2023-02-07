GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged after numerous dead or injured livestock were found on his farm following a fire last year has taken a plea deal. Grant Edwardson, 43, pleaded no contest to three felony counts of cruelty to livestock resulting in death and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to livestock. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed 30 additional felony counts of cruelty to livestock resulting in death and one additional misdemeanor count of cruelty to livestock.

