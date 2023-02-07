Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Aurora Cooperative CEO looks to future during annual meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Aurora Cooperative’s Summit and Annual Meeting is looking towards the future. The event took place at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kip Tom and Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook were among those who attended.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- For the second time in two weeks another big store is closing in Grand Island. According to a Bed, Bath & Beyond news release, the company is reducing their store's locations from 760 to about 360. Over the months Bed, Bath & Beyond has been in...
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
agupdate.com
Nebraskans are national wool contest winners
Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner, and Emma Olson of Sargent was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention Jan. 19-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Wisconsin man leads multi-county pursuit on I-80
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man Monday following a pursuit through several central Nebraska counties. A trooper observed a speeding Honda Civic on Interstate 80 near the Lexington exit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
South Heartland District Health Department shares heart health tips
HASTINGS, NE — A Nebraska health department is challenging people in its area to love their own heart during February. It’s American Heart Month and the South Heartland District Health Department, which covers Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, is sharing tips on how to take care of your heart.
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island man takes plea deal in livestock cruelty case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged after numerous dead or injured livestock were found on his farm following a fire last year has taken a plea deal. Grant Edwardson, 43, pleaded no contest to three felony counts of cruelty to livestock resulting in death and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to livestock. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed 30 additional felony counts of cruelty to livestock resulting in death and one additional misdemeanor count of cruelty to livestock.
klkntv.com
Man crashes into Grand Island home, threatens family with machete, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man used a machete to threaten a Grand Island family after crashing into their home Tuesday night, police say. Around 7 p.m., Reynier Faez crashed his vehicle into the home near Lincoln Highway and South Plum Street. He then threatened to kill a family...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man threatens ex-girlfriend, kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Police say a man was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, and threatening her and her children. According to the Grand Island Police Department, they were called around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of E 13th St. The GIPD said Erick Vicente-Vicente...
KSNB Local4
