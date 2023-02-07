ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrum, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wunc.org

North Carolina ROTC event highlights Black military veteran contributions

Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Thursday as African American Military Veterans' Lineage Day to honor Black people who serve in the military. It was read aloud during the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs’ 3rd annual ROTC RoundTable event at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. A panel...
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Students In North Carolina Raise Money To Send Teacher To Big Game

Most people always joke around about their desire to be done with school and never look back. However, if we dig deep there’s usually a teacher we look back on fondly. Some educator, somewhere in your history shaped you. They made an impact , and it brings a smile when we remember them. That is the case for Davidson Day students Grace Mitchell and Natalie Munroe. According to WCCB, the students in North Carolina set out to raise money to send their teacher, Steve McGill, to the “big game.” High School junior Grace Mitchell says McGill makes a connection with every student. McGill says while you can’t measure success by the money made in the profession, he wanted to touch as many lives as possible. And, it just so happens McGill is a huge Philadelphia fan. So, when they learned his favorite team was heading to the game, the students wanted McGill to be there, too.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

North Carolina Native Shares Black History Facts You May Not Know #IDKMYDE

It’s Black History Month! I know we all learn some facts in school and over the years from family, but the history is so much deeper than that. There are tons of black history facts that we do not learn in school or your family may not even know to share with you when you’re younger. These facts are still quite important when it comes to understanding where we come from as a culture.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Submit Your Poems To The 2023 NC State Poetry Contest, By 3/1

Raleigh, NC – The annual NC State Poetry Contest is a free literary competition open to all North Carolina residents (including out-of-state and international students who are enrolled in North Carolina universities). It remains one of the largest free-to-enter poetry contests in the South. This year’s guest judge is...
RALEIGH, NC
WYFF4.com

'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
indyweeknc

Students and Faculty at NC State Call for Renaming Some Campus Buildings

Lilly Shapiro is a third-year student majoring in business administration at NC State University. Like most students, Shapiro spends a lot of time on campus. She does homework in D. H. Hill Library every week and enjoys hanging out with friends at the Atrium. She passes through the Brickyard on her way to classes before she attends her supply chain lecture at Nelson Hall. After her day is over, she enjoys grabbing dinner and Howling Cow ice cream at Talley Student Union. However, Shapiro readily admits that she does not know whom Talley—as in Banks Talley, a former vice chancellor who led the merger of the university’s agricultural and engineering programs with the arts—was named for.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
Charlotte Stories

Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect

While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy