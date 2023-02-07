Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
wunc.org
North Carolina ROTC event highlights Black military veteran contributions
Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Thursday as African American Military Veterans' Lineage Day to honor Black people who serve in the military. It was read aloud during the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs’ 3rd annual ROTC RoundTable event at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. A panel...
country1037fm.com
Students In North Carolina Raise Money To Send Teacher To Big Game
Most people always joke around about their desire to be done with school and never look back. However, if we dig deep there’s usually a teacher we look back on fondly. Some educator, somewhere in your history shaped you. They made an impact , and it brings a smile when we remember them. That is the case for Davidson Day students Grace Mitchell and Natalie Munroe. According to WCCB, the students in North Carolina set out to raise money to send their teacher, Steve McGill, to the “big game.” High School junior Grace Mitchell says McGill makes a connection with every student. McGill says while you can’t measure success by the money made in the profession, he wanted to touch as many lives as possible. And, it just so happens McGill is a huge Philadelphia fan. So, when they learned his favorite team was heading to the game, the students wanted McGill to be there, too.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Native Shares Black History Facts You May Not Know #IDKMYDE
It’s Black History Month! I know we all learn some facts in school and over the years from family, but the history is so much deeper than that. There are tons of black history facts that we do not learn in school or your family may not even know to share with you when you’re younger. These facts are still quite important when it comes to understanding where we come from as a culture.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
focusnewspaper.com
Submit Your Poems To The 2023 NC State Poetry Contest, By 3/1
Raleigh, NC – The annual NC State Poetry Contest is a free literary competition open to all North Carolina residents (including out-of-state and international students who are enrolled in North Carolina universities). It remains one of the largest free-to-enter poetry contests in the South. This year’s guest judge is...
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Six police shootings in N.C. so far in 2023. What can be done to reduce the violence?
On Wednesday, a suspected car thief ran from police in Davidson County, North Carolina, near Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. “An altercation ensued” as the deputy tried to arrest the person, and the deputy shot the suspect, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect...
North Carolina Parents’ Bill of Rights raising concerns about LGBTQ students who don’t have support at home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Public school teachers in our state could be required to notify parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. This would be a stipulation under the "Parents' Bill of Rights" that passed the republican-controlled senate Tuesday. Some lawmakers believe the bill could...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
WYFF4.com
'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
Students and Faculty at NC State Call for Renaming Some Campus Buildings
Lilly Shapiro is a third-year student majoring in business administration at NC State University. Like most students, Shapiro spends a lot of time on campus. She does homework in D. H. Hill Library every week and enjoys hanging out with friends at the Atrium. She passes through the Brickyard on her way to classes before she attends her supply chain lecture at Nelson Hall. After her day is over, she enjoys grabbing dinner and Howling Cow ice cream at Talley Student Union. However, Shapiro readily admits that she does not know whom Talley—as in Banks Talley, a former vice chancellor who led the merger of the university’s agricultural and engineering programs with the arts—was named for.
OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Charlotte Stories
Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect
While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
carolinacoastonline.com
Filmmaker files amended lawsuit alleging copyright infringement related to Queen Anne’s Revenge shipwreck
RALEIGH — A Fayetteville filmmaker filed an amended lawsuit Feb. 8 against the state of North Carolina and the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources over what he claims is the misuse of copyrighted footage of Blackbeard’s shipwreck, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, discovered in 1996 in Beaufort Inlet.
Just over half of NC’s hospitals in full compliance with price transparency law, watchdog group says
Just over half of North Carolina hospitals reviewed by a watchdog organization are complying with a federal price transparency law, a study found.
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
North Carolina foster children with mental health challenges living in emergency rooms
(WGHP) — The State Department of Social Services is admitting it’s in an emergency situation when it comes to housing children in the foster care system, especially those with mental health challenges. FOX8 has confirmed dozens of children are living in hospital emergency rooms because there isn’t a family to care for them. Cone Health […]
