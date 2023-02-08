Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
PayPal continues tech investments despite layoffs
PayPal Holdings increased its technology and development spend year over year as the company reduced its headcount in January. WHY IT MATTERS: PayPal, one of many tech companies worried about economic uncertainty like Stripe and Amazon, reduced its headcount by 7% — 2,000 employees — the company announced last month. PayPal did not specify the areas of business […]
bankautomationnews.com
Citizens Bank SVP, head of payables joins Bank Automation Summit US 2023
Steve Devine, senior vice president and head of payables at Citizens Bank, will join the panel “Strategies for automating real-time payment processes” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Friday, March 3, at 9:50 a.m. ET at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. View the full agenda...
bankautomationnews.com
Apple expands testing of ‘buy now, pay later’ service to retail employees
Apple Inc. has expanded an internal test of its upcoming “buy now, pay later” service to the company’s thousands of retail employees, a sign the long-awaited feature is finally nearing a public release. The tech giant contacted retail staffers this week to offer them a test version of the service, according to Apple workers who […]
bankautomationnews.com
Earnings roundup: Tech investments inconsistent amid economic uncertainty
Technology spend at banks varied during the fourth quarter of 2022 amid talk of a recession. The $3 trillion Bank of America saw 8% growth in non-interest expenses in Q4 to $5.1 billion and $1.8 trillion Wells Fargo saw a 5% year-over-year increase in tech spend to $902 million contributing to the bank's 23% increase […]
bankautomationnews.com
Bankomat CEO on the decline of bank branches in Sweden
Bankomat Chief Executive Nina Wenning, questions what constitutes a bank branch in the 21st century. The Swedish shared utility service she heads provides ATM cash access, but since consumers leverage “online e-commerce services and many other digital banking and payment tools,” she wonders “what is a branch in the 21st century? Does it have to […]
bankautomationnews.com
Listerhill Credit Union raises call deflection rate to 67% through Glia
Listerhill Credit Union has improved its call deflection rate through enhanced self-service digital offerings since selecting Glia as its digital partner in November 2021. The $1.2 billion credit union uses Glia’s online guide CoBrowsing to help consumers navigate its website through AI-enabled assistance and web page monitoring, according to a Glia release. The tool is […]
bankautomationnews.com
Transactions: Xero, Stripe expand partnership for SMB payments
Accounting software provider Xero is broadening its relationship with payments fintech Stripe to provide faster payment collection and reconciliation for small- and medium-sized business clients. New Zealand-based Xero built on its previous integration with Stripe’s APIs, removing the need to use a third-party service to collect payments from invoices issued by small businesses, Chris O’Neill, […]
bankautomationnews.com
Compliance Challenges Affecting Consumer Lenders
Lending is a difficult business – it’s hard enough dealing with ordinary risks in consumer lending. But lenders also deal with overwhelming, ever-changing regulations. Fortunately, there are ways to mitigate the risk. One of the best is ensuring that data used in evaluating loans is complete and accurate. Then you avoid stumbling over tripwires set by a maze of complex and changing regulations.
bankautomationnews.com
US Bank launches automated direct deposit switching
U.S. Bank has rolled out automated direct deposit switching capabilities, allowing customers to connect or switch their payroll deposit account in near-real time. The feature is available to U.S. Bank Smartly Checking or Safe Debit checking accounts and was launched last week in partnership with fintech Atomic to make it easier for clients to switch […]
Comments / 0