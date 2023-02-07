Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
The Los Angeles Lakers most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one that the fans of LeBron James will remember for years to come. Throughout the season, the narrative of James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record was hyped up. The King finally achieved that dream against the...
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
The Los Angeles Lakers' New Look Depth Chart After The D'Angelo Russell Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have a solid rotation of quality players on their roster to salvage their season for a playoff push.
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations
Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
This Clippers-Mavs Trade Sends Christian Wood To Los Angeles
In life, it’s important to find balance. NBA teams need to find balance too. Everyone needs it. You have to work for a living, but you don’t want to live for work. Unless you love what you do – but even still, you need to make time for the people you love.
Yardbarker
LA Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Anthony Davis
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that many rival clubs have put out feelers to the Lakers about the trade availability of star center Anthony Davis. Amico adds that his sources inform him that Los Angeles is rejecting overtures for now. That said, now that moody Brooklyn Nets All-Star power...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Yardbarker
Suns complete blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant
Phoenix and new owner Mat Ishbia wanted to make a splash when he took over the team, and they certainly have done it. Kevin Durant is headed to the Valley of the Sun in exchange for young forwards Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, old and disgruntled forward Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
The Last-Minute Trade For The Lakers Before The 2023 NBA Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers need to make a final trade to bolster their chances of playoff contention this season.
atozsports.com
Kyrie Irving makes Dallas something it hasn’t been in the Luka Doncic era
Kyrie Irving was supposed to ease into his role with the Dallas Mavericks. He was supposed to look like typical Irving but not be typical Irving. At least not so soon. But easing into a role is never how Irving rolls. The uber-talented scoring machine, who has left every team under a haze of smoke and contentiousness, erupted onto the scene in the Mavericks’ 110-104 win over the LA Clippers Wednesday night.
Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers
The Portland Trail Blazers bolstered their defense on Thursday by way of a three-way trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers acquired guard Matisse Thybulle from the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Philadelphia got Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets added Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. Thybulle is known... The post Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
