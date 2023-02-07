ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

LA Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Anthony Davis

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that many rival clubs have put out feelers to the Lakers about the trade availability of star center Anthony Davis. Amico adds that his sources inform him that Los Angeles is rejecting overtures for now. That said, now that moody Brooklyn Nets All-Star power...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns complete blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant

Phoenix and new owner Mat Ishbia wanted to make a splash when he took over the team, and they certainly have done it. Kevin Durant is headed to the Valley of the Sun in exchange for young forwards Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, old and disgruntled forward Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
PHOENIX, AZ
atozsports.com

Kyrie Irving makes Dallas something it hasn’t been in the Luka Doncic era

Kyrie Irving was supposed to ease into his role with the Dallas Mavericks. He was supposed to look like typical Irving but not be typical Irving. At least not so soon. But easing into a role is never how Irving rolls. The uber-talented scoring machine, who has left every team under a haze of smoke and contentiousness, erupted onto the scene in the Mavericks’ 110-104 win over the LA Clippers Wednesday night.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers bolstered their defense on Thursday by way of a three-way trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers acquired guard Matisse Thybulle from the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Philadelphia got Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets added Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. Thybulle is known... The post Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy