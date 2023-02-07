Read full article on original website
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
2 Parrish Community High School students arrested for threatening mass shooting, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Parrish Community High School students were arrested Thursday after posting separate, but similar videos “depicting a mass shooting on campus,” authorities said. The arrests marked the third time students were arrested in the last two days for posting a video depicting a mass shooting, and the fourth threat to come […]
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested for drinking and driving. On February 9, 2023, at approximately 11:56 p.m., a Tampa Police officer observed a vehicle speeding, failing to stay in a single lane, and hitting a curb. The officer conducted
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
Hernando sheriff: 2 people shot by deputies during domestic disturbance
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Minutes before and after 8 p.m. on Jan. 29, multiple 911 calls were made about a "domestic disturbance" between a man and woman involving a gun in Hernando County. One of those calls came from the woman just as a deputy arrived at the residence "in...
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
Hillsborough County Schools Teacher’s Aid Arrested For Sleeping With Student
TAMPA, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a Hillsborough County Schools paraprofessional for having sex with an underage student. In December 2022, Briona Inman, 24, was employed as a paraprofessional at Freedom High School. While at the school, she befriended a male student who was 16-years-old at the time.
Levy County Sheriff's Office arrest two for child neglect and possession of multiple drugs
The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) assisted the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in identifying a vehicle that was involved in stealing a dump trailer in Homosassa, FL. LCSO detectives recognized the truck they were shown and remembered seeing it at a home that was located next to a daycare...
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust
A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
Hernando High student identified as shooting victim; deputies searching for suspect
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed, and another adult woman was injured during a double shooting in Brooksville late Tuesday. School district officials identified the teenager as Isabella Scavelli, a junior at Hernando High School. A district spokesperson said Isabella was on the school's tennis team and a member of the student council.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
2 men on the run after armed gas station robbery in Hernando County
Hernando County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a gas station on Friday.
PASCO NEWS: Video shows shootout at Port Richey apartment complex
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Shootout between two parties in a Port Richey apartment complex was caught on video Wednesday night. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. in the parking area of the Park Richey Apartments. Preliminary information indicates an argument between at least two individuals in separate vehicles escalated into a shooting.
