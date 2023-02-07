ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust

A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Hernando High student identified as shooting victim; deputies searching for suspect

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed, and another adult woman was injured during a double shooting in Brooksville late Tuesday. School district officials identified the teenager as Isabella Scavelli, a junior at Hernando High School. A district spokesperson said Isabella was on the school's tennis team and a member of the student council.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Video shows shootout at Port Richey apartment complex

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Shootout between two parties in a Port Richey apartment complex was caught on video Wednesday night. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. in the parking area of the Park Richey Apartments. Preliminary information indicates an argument between at least two individuals in separate vehicles escalated into a shooting.
PORT RICHEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy