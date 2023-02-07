ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin That’s Significantly Outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum May Be Ready for Parabolic Rally, Says Top Analyst

A crypto analyst who accurately called the 2022 Bitcoin (BTC) bottom says that Litecoin (LTC) could be on the verge of a parabolic surge. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,200 YouTube subscribers that the peer-to-peer payments network token could more than double in price from its current value in a short amount of time.
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
cryptoslate.com

Mizar Introduces Powerful Smart Trading Terminal for Profit Mazimization

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Nassau, Bahamas, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire — Mizar has announced the release of its smart trading terminal. The software solution saves...
cryptoslate.com

Second worse drawdown in Bitcoin history in terms of realized cap

Market capitalization (or network value) is defined as the product of the current supply by the current USD price. Realized Cap values different parts of the supplies at different prices (instead of using the current daily close). Specifically, it is computed by valuing each UTXO by the price when it was last moved.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
cryptoslate.com

Cardano ADA sees increased whale transactions, DeFi TVL doubles

Cardano’s ADA whale transactions have seen a significant increase this year, according to Santiment data. On Feb. 3, Santiment data showed that the Cardano network had 105 transactions of over $100,000 — the highest number since FTX collapsed in November 2022. Santiment highlighted that increased whale action was...
cryptoslate.com

Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin

Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
cryptoslate.com

Tether reports $700M profit for Q4’22

Stablecoin issuer Tether reported a $700 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2022, according to its latest attestation report published on Feb. 9. The company said it has an excess reserve of at least $960 million as of Dec. 31. Its total assets stood at $67.04 billion, while its liabilities were $66.08 billion — the majority of them relating to its issued digital tokens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy