Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
247Sports
College football's 10 boldest predictions ahead of 2023 season
It's hard to believe, but the start of spring practice is already almost here across college football coming out of the signing period ahead of the 2023 season. And 10 bold predictions have surfaced from yours truly after combing through the Power Five conferences, each dripping with preseason narratives beginning to form.
Former Alabama players share excitement over Kevin Steele hire
News broke Sunday evening that Alabama was expected to hire Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator after Pete Golding moved on to Ole Miss after five seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban’s decision to bring back Steele, who served two previous stints on the Crimson Tide coaching staff, as his...
Hurricanes hire defensive coordinator who guided one of nation’s top defenses in 2022
Miami Hurricanes hire Lance Guidry as defensive coordinator
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
Four-star PG Travis Perry updates recruitment; talks record setting performance
Eddyville (Ky.) Lyon County point guard, Travis Perry has been setting his state on fire since his varsity debut as a seventh grader four years ago. Now, the 6-2, 170-pounder is considered one of the premier scorers and shooters in high school basketball, amassing offers from Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Purdue, and Virginia among others. All the while, he's steadily moved up in the rankings. He now checks in as the no. 92 player overall and the no. 14 ranked point guard in the 247sports composite ranking.
Miami Hurricanes to lose co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
The Miami Hurricanes have lost another assistant coach after just one season.
In-state athlete following father's path to Tennessee as preferred walk-on
Jack Henry Jakobik didn’t have a hard time making his college decision in the end. He couldn’t pass up the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps at Tennessee. The Class of 2023 athlete from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to the Vols as a preferred walk-on. It’s the same path his father, Jack Jakobik, took to Tennessee on the way to becoming a scholarship player for the Vols.
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: 5-star RB Kam Davis already committed, plenty of others on the board
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll discuss the running back recruiting board. Here's the full run-down:. Committed (1):. Kam Davis committed to Florida State back in March of 2021. He's...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
BREAKING: Georgia defensive tackle Justin Terrell commits to Wake Forest
Wake Forest continued their quest to restock the cupboard on the defensive line and got good news when defensive tackle Justin "JT" Terrell announced his commitment to the Demon Deacons. Terrell chose the Deacs over offers from ECU, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Memphis, and Troy. During his junior season he amassed...
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Indiana skyrockets, Ohio State plummets
Mathematically speaking, the race for the Big Ten Championship is not over, but it certainly feels like it. Following Rutgers' loss to Indiana Tuesday, Purdue now holds a full three-game lead on the rest of the league with seven conference games remaining. "How can’t you play when each game matters...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0