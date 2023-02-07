ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WESTWOOD, MA
247Sports

College football's 10 boldest predictions ahead of 2023 season

It's hard to believe, but the start of spring practice is already almost here across college football coming out of the signing period ahead of the 2023 season. And 10 bold predictions have surfaced from yours truly after combing through the Power Five conferences, each dripping with preseason narratives beginning to form.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington

Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Four-star PG Travis Perry updates recruitment; talks record setting performance

Eddyville (Ky.) Lyon County point guard, Travis Perry has been setting his state on fire since his varsity debut as a seventh grader four years ago. Now, the 6-2, 170-pounder is considered one of the premier scorers and shooters in high school basketball, amassing offers from Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Purdue, and Virginia among others. All the while, he's steadily moved up in the rankings. He now checks in as the no. 92 player overall and the no. 14 ranked point guard in the 247sports composite ranking.
EDDYVILLE, KY
247Sports

In-state athlete following father's path to Tennessee as preferred walk-on

Jack Henry Jakobik didn’t have a hard time making his college decision in the end. He couldn’t pass up the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps at Tennessee. The Class of 2023 athlete from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to the Vols as a preferred walk-on. It’s the same path his father, Jack Jakobik, took to Tennessee on the way to becoming a scholarship player for the Vols.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

