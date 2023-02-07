Read full article on original website
400 Million Cardano (ADA) Tokens Staked Since Early December: Report
According to a report by Staking Rewards, 400 million Cardano (ADA) tokens have been staked since early December. The total number of staked ADA tokens has now grown to 25.5 billion. Despite this increase in staked tokens, the staking market cap remains 9% lower than it was at the start...
Chiliz (CHZ) Jumps 13% as Chiliz Chain 2.0 Goes Live: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Flare (FLR) Scores Partnership with Major NFT-Centric Platform Uppercent
Flare (FLR), a novel interoperable blockchain, expands its presence in the red-hot segment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Flare-based NFTs will be accepted as "entry tickets" on a major e-learning platform. Flare (FLR) scores partnership with edtech team Uppercent. According to the official announcement shared by Flare (FLR), an EVM-compatible L1...
Avalanche (AVAX) Expands Horizons With New Decentralized Exchange
Millions of XRP on Move, What Are Whales Up To?
SingularityNET (AGIX) up 31% After Announcing Partnership With Cardano: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Leading Dubai University via This Integration
Millions of Solana (SOL) Tokens Shifted in Recent Hours, What's Happening
Cardano Djed Stablecoin Records 14,500% Growth in Unique Addresses: Details
Lido Finance (LDO) on Massive Move Following Brian Armstrong's Tweet
Cardano DeFi TVL Soared More Than 100% Amid Bear Market: Details
London Is Going to Host the Largest Crypto & Blockchain Conference
After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It's my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology”.
“Complete Nonsense”: Ripple CTO Schools Bitcoin SV Supporter in Debate About Bitcoin Developers
In a recent Twitter exchange, Ripple CTO David Schwartz and Bitcoin SV supporter Jerry David Chan engaged in a heated debate about the responsibility of Bitcoin developers. The discussion was prompted by a lawsuit brought by self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright against prominent Bitcoiners, which was recently deemed to have serious merit by the U.K. Court of Appeals.
Classic Sci-Fi and RTS Themes Combine in the Thoroughly Modern Chaotic Era
It’s common for games to invoke the late-20th century history of the medium while building something new, but how often do those efforts result in an unqualified success, something truly brilliant and engaging? It’s often the indie circuit taking the most vibrant swings at that ball, and Chaotic Era is hoping to hit a homerun. I was at a church friend’s birthday party, barely in double digits, the first time I played Dune 2000 and Command & Conquer: Red Alert. I’ve played 4x and grand strategy games since then, your Civs and your Crusader Kings, but that resource-gathering-and-base-building version of real-time strategy is etched into my brain as the basis of what strategy games should be. Chaotic Era works from that template and draws from other 20th century science fiction to depict humanity teetering on the edge of existence, reaching out into the stars seeking hope and finding darkness.
Uniswap (UNI) on Boba Network: What Changes for Users?
Polkadot Parachain Astar Network Jumps 24% After Scoring Major Exchange Listing: Details
Arbitrum Becomes Fourth Biggest Chain on Eve of Long-Awaited ARBI Airdrop
According to DefiLlama, Layer 2 solution for Ethereum, Arbitrum, became the fourth largest blockchain by total blockchain value when the key metric reached $1.45 billion. In this achievement, the network almost doubled the achievements of its direct competitor Optimism (OP), jumped over Avalanche (AVAX) and squeezed out Polygon (MATIC). The latter, by the way, was also displaced from third place in terms of volume on decentralized exchanges.
Shibarium to Power Payments on Crypto Freelance Marketplace: Details
Tranchess (CHESS) Spikes 60% Following Ethereum Staking Innovation
Cardano CEO Says Ethereum Staking Is Problematic, Here's Why
