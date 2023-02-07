Read full article on original website
scaffoldmag.com
United Rentals acquires New Jersey rental firm
United Rentals has acquired ABLE Equipment Inc, a privately-owned general rentals business with around seven locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The acquisition has been highlighted on both ABLE’s and United Rentals’ websites, with no further information provided. ABLE has been operating since 1996, renting...
scaffoldmag.com
ERA Convention 2023 – You can now register!
Registrations for the ERA Convention 2023, to be held on 7 and 8 June at the MECC in Maastricht, the Netherlands, are now open. For the first time since 2017, the ERA Convention will take place alongside the International Rental Exhibition (IRE), the only exhibition in Europe dedicated only to the rental industry. The APEX exhibition (dedicated to aerial platforms) will also take place in the same premises, so that all attendees to these events can make the most out of their presence in Maastricht. Both exhibitions will open their doors on 6 June, the day before the ERA Convention opens.
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
scaffoldmag.com
Terex buys into robotics company Apptronik
Terex Corp. announced it has made an equity investment in Apptronik, Inc., an Austin, Texas, company specializing in the development of versatile, mobile robotic systems. No financial details were provided. Separate from the equity investment, the two companies also entered into a co-development agreement to work together to create potential...
ffnews.com
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
scaffoldmag.com
MEC launches all-electric scissor lift
US-based MEWP manufacturer MEC Aerial Work Platforms has launched the NANO10-XD, its first all-electric scissor lift. Powered by standard lithium-ion batteries to enable faster charging and longer operation, the machine is equipped with an all-electric lift, steer, and drive and is said to require zero hydraulic oil. With a maximum...
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
Limited-Time Buying Event for ALLU brand purchases in Paris, France!
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Valuence International Europe S.A.S. (France; Takashi Kazami, representative) pursues the purpose of Circular Design for the Earth and Us, and encourages more people to focus on what is most important in their lives. The company has announced a luxury brand goods purchasing event to be held between February 15 and February 28, 2023, in Passy Plaza, a shopping mall located in Paris. The event will be hosted by the company’s ALLU luxury brand goods purchasing business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005018/en/ ALLU France (Graphic: Business Wire)
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
kalkinemedia.com
China says willing to boost confidence of both domestic and Australian firms
BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Australia to boost confidence of enterprises in both countries and stabilise their expectations for prospective cooperation, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the commerce ministry said on Thursday. China is also willing to negotiate some technical issues that both countries cared...
scaffoldmag.com
Turkish construction industry provides aid following deadly earthquakes
The Turkish Contractors Association (TMB) has called for its members to mobilise their construction equipment and aid the rescue mission, following the devastation caused by two huge earthquakes that hit Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. Across the two nations, more than 5,000 people are now confirmed dead, with many...
scaffoldmag.com
Mast climbers and hoists: SAIA Project of the Year winner
Constructing stunning views in NYC required an extraordinary access solution. Keith Lynch, president of SafwayAtlantic, provides the details. As the highest residential skyscraper in the world and the second tallest building in New York City, the views from Central Park Tower on “billionaires’ row” are literally worth millions.
scaffoldmag.com
Speedy starts external investigation into missing fleet
Speedy has begun an external investigation after a review of its equipment fleet identified missing non-mechanical equipment valued at £20.4 million, representing around 41% of its ‘non-itemised assets’ such as scaffold towers and fencing. Before the stock take, Speedy had valued its entire fleet at £226.9 million,...
techaiapp.com
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future
Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
Kemi Badenoch signs historic UK-Italy export deal in Rome set to boost green tech and sciences by billions
KEMI Badenoch has signed a historic UK-Italy export deal in Rome. The new Business and Trade Secretary hailed the first such post-partnership between the UK and any EU country, which will boost green tech and sciences by billions. It will slash red tape that prevent businesses from selling to Italy,...
Wikifarmer Democratizes Agricultural Commerce. Put Simply, It Enables Farmers to Sell Directly to Businesses at Higher Margins and Educates Them on Modern Farming Techniques
Wikifarmer, the direct farmer-to-business agricultural marketplace—aptly described as the “Wikipedia of farming”—has raised a €5M in a late seed round, led by Point Nine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005806/en/ The Athens-based startup will use the funding for pan-European expansion and to enrich its knowledge library. It will further enhance its platform to fully digitize transactions end-to-end, and offer innovative financial and logistic solutions to both buyers and sellers. As a whole, Wikifarmer is an ecosystem that supports farmers from start to finish. It enables them to learn, sell and make their business lives easier.
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Olly Shinder Drops Technical and Kinky SS23 Collection
Central Saint Martins graduate Olly Shinder is going from strength to strength. From showcasing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a showroom in Paris last season to hitting Hypebeast’s list of the best emerging U.K. designers to watch this year, the designer’s technical sensibilities have clearly made an impact on the buyers — and soon-to-be wearers — in the British fashion scene. Now, Shinder’s SS23 collection is available to buy.
fintechfutures.com
Arab Bank Switzerland taps InvestGlass for digital onboarding solution
Arab Bank Switzerland (ABS) has tapped Swiss sales and automation fintech InvestGlass for its customer onboarding and management solution. Borne out of 30 months of collaboration between the pair, Arab Bank will deploy InvestGlass’ customised end-to-end solution for its digital onboarding, client lifecycle management, portfolio management and client portal.
