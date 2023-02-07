Read full article on original website
Stratford boys basketball earns home win over Rib Lake
STRATFORD – Ashton Wrensch scored 20 points to lead the Stratford boys basketball team to a 58-45 win over Rib Lake in a Marawood Conference crossover game Friday night at Stratford High School. The Tigers are now 11-8 overall and 8-6 in the Marawood South, while Rib Lake falls...
2023 WIAA state girls basketball playoffs brackets released
The WIAA revealed its brackets for the upcoming girls basketball playoffs, which will kick off with regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Play continues with regional semifinals on Friday, Feb. 24, with regional finals scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. Sectionals will be held Thursday, March 2, and Saturday, March 4, with the sectional champions advancing to the 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament, which will be held at Resch Center in Green Bay on March 9-11.
Athens earns tight win over Auburndale girls basketball
AUBURNDALE – Athens clinched a share of the Marawood Conference North Division girls basketball title with a hard-fought 56-51 win over Auburndale on Friday night at Auburndale High School. The game was tied at 26-26 at halftime before Athens was able to pull ahead and hold on for the...
Spencer girls basketball drops Cloverbelt East finale to Colby
SPENCER – A.J. Mlsna scored a career-high 18 points for the Spencer girls basketball team in a 53-43 loss to Colby on Friday night at Spencer High School. The Rockets fell behind 26-19 by halftime and held it close in the second half, but Colby was able to hold on for the win in the Cloverbelt Conference East Division finale for both teams.
