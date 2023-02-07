Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Related
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
The Diabetes Medication Shortage
Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
KevinMD.com
The decline of whole-person treatment in modern medicine
Recently, a nurse practitioner responded to one of my op-eds in which I discussed the doctor-patient relationship. The nurse said:. I feel so frustrated at times, by the time constraints forced on us by using a business model of practice. In the 30-plus years I’ve been a nurse, we have moved from patient-centered care (which is the current inaccurate buzzword for the type of care we provide) to income-generated care.
aarp.org
How I Discovered I Had Heart Failure
After years of unhealthy habits, James Young was taken to the emergency room with a failing heart. Now he's sharing the story of how he turned his health around and inspiring others to.
AHA News: They Married at Hospital Chapel, Days Before Groom's Triple Bypass Surgery
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Although weekday weddings are a growing trend, Daniel Pecoraro and Lisa Siegel hadn't originally scheduled theirs for a Monday afternoon. And certainly not at a hospital near their home in Boynton Beach, Florida. But married life requires adjusting to situations, and...
McKnight's
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
MedicalXpress
Monitoring devices and apps aid cardiac rehabilitation
Using activity-monitoring devices and mobile applications helps improve the physical activity and health outcomes of patients undertaking cardiac rehabilitation programs, according to new research from Flinders University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The use of devices and applications was associated with an increase in activity, healthy behaviors and reductions...
Doctor ChatGPT? AI-bot almost passes the US Medical Licensing Exam
Increasingly it seems there is nothing that ChatGPT cannot do, even consulting judges in cases and boosting research. Now, the AI chatbot has been found to score at or around the approximately 60 percent passing threshold for the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), “with responses that make coherent, internal sense and contain frequent insights.”
MedicalXpress
'Shed-MEDS' protocol can reduce risk of drug interactions in older people
An estimated one in six older adults in the United States who take multiple prescription drugs risk major drug-drug interactions and other adverse drug effects that can worsen their medical conditions, increase the likelihood of cognitive impairment and falls, and lead to hospitalization or death. Deprescribing is a systematic effort...
MedicalXpress
New standardized measurements for recording the outcome of snakebite trials
Snakebite envenoming is a priority neglected tropical disease (NTD), and is responsible for around 94,000 deaths each year, mostly in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Clinical trials used to test treatments and outcomes in this field often use a broad range of measurements, which can blur the overall picture of progress. By standardizing these measurements, the effects of treatments can be compared and combined across different trials, and we can better measure how well new treatments reduce the impact of snakebites.
MedicalXpress
Study shows enhanced spiritual care improves well-being of ICU surrogate decision-makers
Family members or others who make decisions for patients in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) often experience significant anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. In one of the first studies to address the effect of spiritual support on the well-being of these surrogate decision-makers, researchers led by Alexia Torke, M.D., with Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, found that those receiving enhanced spiritual care had a clinically significant decline in anxiety. Additionally, family surrogates receiving enhanced spiritual support experienced higher spiritual well-being and satisfaction with spiritual care compared to individuals receiving usual care from a hospital chaplain.
3printr.com
US students practice surgery on 3D-printed bodies
Faced with rising monetary and environmental costs of obtaining, transporting and storing cadavers for teaching purposes, two University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) neurosurgeons believed there had to be a better, “greener” way. Glenn Pait, M.D., director of the Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute and...
pharmacist.com
Health care–associated infections persisted in 2021
Released in late 2022, CDC’s most recent National and State Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) Progress Report examined the prevalence of 6 common infections across 3 health care settings: acute care hospitals (ACHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities, and long-term acute care hospitals. However, the main takeaways from the report are focused on ACHs.
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Shumei Man, MD, on How Collaboration Between Hospitals Reduces Readmission for Stroke
The medical director of stroke at Fairview Hospital, an affiliate of Cleveland Clinic, provided perspective on a new intervention that improves communication and reduces hospital readmission for stroke. Shumei Man, MD, PhD. Previous research has suggested that patients discharged to post-acute facilities after acute ischemic stroke carry a high risk...
hospimedica.com
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
Smart beds help physicians monitor patients remotely and administer medicines based on recorded data (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global hospital bed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 3.21 billion in 2021 to USD 4.69 billion by 2028, driven by the growing preference for highly equipped hospital beds with innovative features, with the increasing popularity of smart hospital beds emerging as a key trend in the market.
MedicalXpress
Standard sepsis-ID systems miss cases in trauma patients
Commonly used systems to identify sepsis fail to detect many cases in patients initially admitted to hospital for severe traumatic injuries, researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle have found. "The failure of these systems to identify these cases likely mean we are underappreciating the importance...
MedicalXpress
How does COVID-19 compare with bacterial and viral pneumonia for older patients in intensive care?
New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society indicates that for older patients in intensive care units (ICUs), COVID-19 is more severe than bacterial or viral pneumonia. Among 11,525 patients aged 70 years and older who were admitted to Dutch ICUs, ICU-mortality and hospital-mortality rates of patients...
Comments / 0