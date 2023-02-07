ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iWriteTee

The Diabetes Medication Shortage

Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
KevinMD.com

The decline of whole-person treatment in modern medicine

Recently, a nurse practitioner responded to one of my op-eds in which I discussed the doctor-patient relationship. The nurse said:. I feel so frustrated at times, by the time constraints forced on us by using a business model of practice. In the 30-plus years I’ve been a nurse, we have moved from patient-centered care (which is the current inaccurate buzzword for the type of care we provide) to income-generated care.
aarp.org

How I Discovered I Had Heart Failure

After years of unhealthy habits, James Young was taken to the emergency room with a failing heart. Now he's sharing the story of how he turned his health around and inspiring others to.
McKnight's

Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study

Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
KevinMD.com

Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important

It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
MedicalXpress

Monitoring devices and apps aid cardiac rehabilitation

Using activity-monitoring devices and mobile applications helps improve the physical activity and health outcomes of patients undertaking cardiac rehabilitation programs, according to new research from Flinders University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The use of devices and applications was associated with an increase in activity, healthy behaviors and reductions...
Interesting Engineering

Doctor ChatGPT? AI-bot almost passes the US Medical Licensing Exam

Increasingly it seems there is nothing that ChatGPT cannot do, even consulting judges in cases and boosting research. Now, the AI chatbot has been found to score at or around the approximately 60 percent passing threshold for the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), “with responses that make coherent, internal sense and contain frequent insights.”
MedicalXpress

'Shed-MEDS' protocol can reduce risk of drug interactions in older people

An estimated one in six older adults in the United States who take multiple prescription drugs risk major drug-drug interactions and other adverse drug effects that can worsen their medical conditions, increase the likelihood of cognitive impairment and falls, and lead to hospitalization or death. Deprescribing is a systematic effort...
MedicalXpress

New standardized measurements for recording the outcome of snakebite trials

Snakebite envenoming is a priority neglected tropical disease (NTD), and is responsible for around 94,000 deaths each year, mostly in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Clinical trials used to test treatments and outcomes in this field often use a broad range of measurements, which can blur the overall picture of progress. By standardizing these measurements, the effects of treatments can be compared and combined across different trials, and we can better measure how well new treatments reduce the impact of snakebites.
MedicalXpress

Study shows enhanced spiritual care improves well-being of ICU surrogate decision-makers

Family members or others who make decisions for patients in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) often experience significant anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. In one of the first studies to address the effect of spiritual support on the well-being of these surrogate decision-makers, researchers led by Alexia Torke, M.D., with Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, found that those receiving enhanced spiritual care had a clinically significant decline in anxiety. Additionally, family surrogates receiving enhanced spiritual support experienced higher spiritual well-being and satisfaction with spiritual care compared to individuals receiving usual care from a hospital chaplain.
3printr.com

US students practice surgery on 3D-printed bodies

Faced with rising monetary and environmental costs of obtaining, transporting and storing cadavers for teaching purposes, two University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) neurosurgeons believed there had to be a better, “greener” way. Glenn Pait, M.D., director of the Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute and...
pharmacist.com

Health care–associated infections persisted in 2021

Released in late 2022, CDC’s most recent National and State Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) Progress Report examined the prevalence of 6 common infections across 3 health care settings: acute care hospitals (ACHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities, and long-term acute care hospitals. However, the main takeaways from the report are focused on ACHs.
neurologylive.com

NeuroVoices: Shumei Man, MD, on How Collaboration Between Hospitals Reduces Readmission for Stroke

The medical director of stroke at Fairview Hospital, an affiliate of Cleveland Clinic, provided perspective on a new intervention that improves communication and reduces hospital readmission for stroke. Shumei Man, MD, PhD. Previous research has suggested that patients discharged to post-acute facilities after acute ischemic stroke carry a high risk...
hospimedica.com

Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis

Smart beds help physicians monitor patients remotely and administer medicines based on recorded data (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global hospital bed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 3.21 billion in 2021 to USD 4.69 billion by 2028, driven by the growing preference for highly equipped hospital beds with innovative features, with the increasing popularity of smart hospital beds emerging as a key trend in the market.
MedicalXpress

Standard sepsis-ID systems miss cases in trauma patients

Commonly used systems to identify sepsis fail to detect many cases in patients initially admitted to hospital for severe traumatic injuries, researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle have found. "The failure of these systems to identify these cases likely mean we are underappreciating the importance...
