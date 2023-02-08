Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter asserted to City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the culture of the city’s police department is “not broken.”. “(Members of the police department) want the public to know, and I wanted to repeat their message to the council and to the public, that they are a solid team of professionals,” Suiter said. “Their culture is not broken in the department. … They care deeply about this community.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO