Steamboat Springs, CO

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Gemma Birchby as its Student of the Month for January. According to the Rotary Club, Steamboat Springs High School counselor Anna Koshio described Birchby as “a student that has always been focused on her education as a priority and gateway to her goals and ambitions.”
Chamber seeks sponsors for Steamboat Marathon

The Steamboat Springs Chamber is looking for sponsors for the 42nd annual Steamboat Marathon. With around 7,000 race participants and spectators from all over the country, sponsors can utilize the opportunity to promote their brand in interactive and creative ways, according to the chamber. Last year, participation increased 10% and the chamber anticipates this year’s race will be even larger.
Meet the 2023 Winter Carnival Royalty

There’s no shortage of exceptional winter athletes in Steamboat Springs, so choosing the Winter Carnival Royalty each year is a tough call for the Steamboat Winter Sports Club. The Winter Carnival Queen and attendants program has been around for over 60 years, and its criteria is multifaceted. The candidates...
Here’s what the new skatepark at Howelsen Hill will look like

After months of planning, Steamboat Springs Park and Recreation has finalized its improvement plan for a new skatepark at Howelsen Hill and determined a tentative schedule to move forward with the project. As planned, the new pieces will replace the existing Howelsen Hill Skate Park and include more than 40...
Obituary: Maribeth Cate

Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Maribeth Cate passed away on Sunday November 27th. She died peacefully from complications from dementia with her husband Robert, daughter Kelsey and son Morgan at her side in Salt Lake City. She was born in Amory Mississippi on April 5th, 1941, to Frank and Ruby Wilkinson...
Steamboat Springs, Routt County CityView portal down for maintenance Thursday night

CityView, the portal for many municipal services for Steamboat Springs and the Routt County building department, will be unavailable Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. to midnight. According to a news release, upgrades to the system will require shutting down the host server, and the city plans to have all CityView services back online Friday morning.
Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend

Friday, Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m. Funky Fridays at the Yampa library–lego building, puzzles, riddles, funny stories, snacks and a book club for elementary aged children. Friday, Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m. Off The Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Off The Beaten Path is showcasing a lovely selection...
The story behind the 2023 Winter Carnival poster

When Joanne Orce was contacted to create the poster for the 110th Winter Carnival, she asked the children on the Steamboat Springs Swim Team, which she coaches, what their favorite event is. The consensus was the Soda Pop Slalom at Howelsen Hill, so she integrated it into the background of her vision in colorful detail.
Steamboat Springs residents should mind snow on gas meters, city says

Steamboat Springs fire officials urge residents to pay attention to snow buildup on their natural gas or propane meters this winter. In order for vents on gas meters to work and regulate pressure, they have to be clear and unobstructed. Snow piling up on the regulator could prevent it from venting correctly.
Steamboat Springs city manager says culture at police department is ‘not broken’

Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter asserted to City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the culture of the city’s police department is “not broken.”. “(Members of the police department) want the public to know, and I wanted to repeat their message to the council and to the public, that they are a solid team of professionals,” Suiter said. “Their culture is not broken in the department. … They care deeply about this community.”
