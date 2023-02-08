Read full article on original website
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Gemma Birchby as its Student of the Month for January. According to the Rotary Club, Steamboat Springs High School counselor Anna Koshio described Birchby as “a student that has always been focused on her education as a priority and gateway to her goals and ambitions.”
Letter: Surviving in resort mountain towns has become a herculean task, and it shouldn’t be
I just read the letter to the editor from Erin Biggs about being unable to survive in Steamboat much longer and my heart goes out to you. Sadly, you describe exactly what’s happening in the all of the mountains towns including Glenwood Springs where I live. Luckily, I don’t...
Chamber seeks sponsors for Steamboat Marathon
The Steamboat Springs Chamber is looking for sponsors for the 42nd annual Steamboat Marathon. With around 7,000 race participants and spectators from all over the country, sponsors can utilize the opportunity to promote their brand in interactive and creative ways, according to the chamber. Last year, participation increased 10% and the chamber anticipates this year’s race will be even larger.
Steamboat reminisces on more than 100 years of Winter Carnival bringing the community together
As hundreds of youth competed and played outside Olympian Hall under the lights at Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Thursday evening, Feb. 11, the skiing kids of decades ago told stories of past Winter Carnivals. “Back in the ‘50s, Steamboat basically closed up in the wintertime,” said Pete Wither, 80,...
Meet the 2023 Winter Carnival Royalty
There’s no shortage of exceptional winter athletes in Steamboat Springs, so choosing the Winter Carnival Royalty each year is a tough call for the Steamboat Winter Sports Club. The Winter Carnival Queen and attendants program has been around for over 60 years, and its criteria is multifaceted. The candidates...
Here’s what the new skatepark at Howelsen Hill will look like
After months of planning, Steamboat Springs Park and Recreation has finalized its improvement plan for a new skatepark at Howelsen Hill and determined a tentative schedule to move forward with the project. As planned, the new pieces will replace the existing Howelsen Hill Skate Park and include more than 40...
Obituary: Maribeth Cate
Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Maribeth Cate passed away on Sunday November 27th. She died peacefully from complications from dementia with her husband Robert, daughter Kelsey and son Morgan at her side in Salt Lake City. She was born in Amory Mississippi on April 5th, 1941, to Frank and Ruby Wilkinson...
Steamboat Springs, Routt County CityView portal down for maintenance Thursday night
CityView, the portal for many municipal services for Steamboat Springs and the Routt County building department, will be unavailable Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. to midnight. According to a news release, upgrades to the system will require shutting down the host server, and the city plans to have all CityView services back online Friday morning.
Best places to watch the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza in Steamboat this weekend
The most wonderful thing about the Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza is there is no bad view. Up close is fun because you can see all the details, but if you don’t want to leave your house on a hill, you can still take in the fireworks display. Athletes will...
Report details Steamboat chief’s exit, surgeon resigns: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Former Steamboat police chief would have been fired if she had not resigned, documents show. Former Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame resigned Jan. 27 after an internal investigation found she violated the city’s code of ethics and police policy. According to documents obtained by Steamboat Pilot &...
Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m. Funky Fridays at the Yampa library–lego building, puzzles, riddles, funny stories, snacks and a book club for elementary aged children. Friday, Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m. Off The Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Off The Beaten Path is showcasing a lovely selection...
The story behind the 2023 Winter Carnival poster
When Joanne Orce was contacted to create the poster for the 110th Winter Carnival, she asked the children on the Steamboat Springs Swim Team, which she coaches, what their favorite event is. The consensus was the Soda Pop Slalom at Howelsen Hill, so she integrated it into the background of her vision in colorful detail.
Carelli’s removes iconic dollar bills for donation to Moffat County High School music department
For years, one of the signature aesthetics of Carelli’s Italian Restaurant was the hundreds of dollar bills decorating the walls and ceiling. This week, all the bills were removed — $750 in total — by the new owners in order to make a donation to the Moffat County High School music program.
Steamboat Springs residents should mind snow on gas meters, city says
Steamboat Springs fire officials urge residents to pay attention to snow buildup on their natural gas or propane meters this winter. In order for vents on gas meters to work and regulate pressure, they have to be clear and unobstructed. Snow piling up on the regulator could prevent it from venting correctly.
Steamboat Springs city manager says culture at police department is ‘not broken’
Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter asserted to City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the culture of the city’s police department is “not broken.”. “(Members of the police department) want the public to know, and I wanted to repeat their message to the council and to the public, that they are a solid team of professionals,” Suiter said. “Their culture is not broken in the department. … They care deeply about this community.”
How does all that snow get on Lincoln Ave. for Winter Carnival’s street events?
Typically, the goal of a plow driver is to clear snow off the roads. Doing just that has street crews across Routt County working overtime this year. The first pay period in 2023 had about 50 hours of overtime just for Steamboat Springs plow drivers. “We have plowed more than...
Letter: We’re grateful to call Steamboat home, but we can’t hang on much longer
Steamboat Springs, I’m begging you. My husband told me not to write this letter, and if I do, he made me promise not to read the comments. Please be kind because I’m not sure I can keep that promise. The thing is, Steamboat, we’re losing our home.
Hayden Superintendent Christy Sinner announces retirement, school board seeks help with hiring search
Hayden Superintendent Christy Sinner has announced her retirement, effective June 30. Sinner spent six years in the position and indicated in her retirement announcement that serving the Hayden community has been the highlight of her career. A 30-year veteran in education, Sinner secured a Ph. D in curriculum and instruction...
The northern pike: How to catch them and why they have become so controversial
Growing up as a fifth-generation Routt County native, Cody Lujan fell in love with fishing at a young age and has since traveled all over the country fishing and guiding. Above all, Lujan loves fishing with his children and advocates all anglers to fish with their families. Lujan is a...
Steamboat hot dog stand hopes customers relish its late-night options
Ronnie Hewins said his new business, The Dawg House, will offer a tasty lunch, an affordable dinner and a late-night bite to eat, as well as an experience that will bring a smile to his customers’ faces. “One of the biggest things that we provide, other than a great...
