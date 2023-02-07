Read full article on original website
RABAT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Club World Cup third-place match between Brazil's Flamengo and Egypt's Al Ahly planned to be held in Rabat before the final on Saturday has been moved to Tangier, FIFA said on Thursday.
RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at club level.
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
All the key details as Real Madrid face Al Ahly SC in the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday.
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Real Madrid are the first team ever to reach five finals in FIFA Club World Cup history. The European champions beat Egypt's Al Ahly 4-1 in Wednesday's semi-final to set up a showdown with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia. Vinicius Junior gave Real the lead in Rabat when he capitalized on...
Al Hilal have become only the third Asian team to ever reach the FIFA Club World Cup final, but who are the two that have done it before them?
Real Madrid begin their Fifa Club World Cup campaign against Egyptian side Al Ahly in Morocco tonight.It has been 11 years since the team from Europe did not win the Club World Cup and Real Madrid, who start their campaign in the semi-finals, will be going for their fifth Club World Cup title this week.Al Ahly, who defeated Seattle Sounders in the quarter-finals, are the African Champions League winners but have lost at this stage in each of the last two seasons.The 10-time African champions were beaten by Bayern Munich in 2020 and Palmeiras in 2021, and victory over...
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
