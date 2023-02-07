ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details with Real Madrid favorites for 2023 title

The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at club level.
Yardbarker

Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th

After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years. Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Al Ahly live stream: How to watch Club World Cup fixture online and on TV

Real Madrid begin their Fifa Club World Cup campaign against Egyptian side Al Ahly in Morocco tonight.It has been 11 years since the team from Europe did not win the Club World Cup and Real Madrid, who start their campaign in the semi-finals, will be going for their fifth Club World Cup title this week.Al Ahly, who defeated Seattle Sounders in the quarter-finals, are the African Champions League winners but have lost at this stage in each of the last two seasons.The 10-time African champions were beaten by Bayern Munich in 2020 and Palmeiras in 2021, and victory over...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Yardbarker

Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
gamblingnews.com

PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction

Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

