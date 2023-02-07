Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Real Madrid Overpower Al Ahly To Reach Record-Breaking Fifth FIFA Club World Cup Final
The European champions beat Egypt's Al Ahly 4-1 in Wednesday's semi-final to set up a showdown with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details with Real Madrid favorites for 2023 title
The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at club level.
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay And Uruguay Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup
The 2030 tournament will take place 100 years after Uruguay hosted the first ever FIFA World Cup in 1930.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 500th Career League Goal With First From Open Play For Al Nassr
Ronaldo found the net for the Saudi Pro League title favorites 21 minutes into their away game at Al-Wehda.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Man United and Leeds playing twice this week? Match not on TV in UK and reason for double header
Manchester United and Leeds United fans will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming days as they face back-to-back Premier League meetings. Erik ten Hag's United have continued their impressive start to 2023 as they push for a top-four spot, whilst Leeds opted to sack head coach Jesse Marsch following a poor string of results.
Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
ZURICH (AP) — Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals. A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and...
Soccer-Asensio the seventh Real Madrid player to miss Club World Cup semis
RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Marco Asensio is the latest Real Madrid player to be unavailable for their Club World Cup semi-final against Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday after the midfielder hurt his hamstring.
Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the FIFA Club World Cup tonight online and on TV, team news
How to watch an Al Ahly vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere. Where to watch the Club World Cup, team news, soccer without cable, what TV channel for this semi-final.
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Yardbarker
Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th
After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years. Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay
Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
sportszion.com
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti faces tough selection decision for FIFA Club World Cup semifinals as many key players out injured
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti feels the heat as the Italian veteran is facing the squad dilemma over certain players’ injuries as the Los Blancos will be eyeing to bring the Club World Cup home. Carlo Ancelotti is known for his tactical brilliance and a prolonged history of success...
msn.com
European Super League explained: New 80-team competition proposed in multi-division format
A revised European Super League would open the door to up to 80 clubs a year across several divisions, its chief executive has said. A22 Sports Management is promoting a revision of the plans that collapsed in 2021 following the withdrawal of six Premier League sides and says that this time no members would be afforded a permanent seat at the table of a competition that would provide clubs with a guaranteed minimum of 14 matches per season.
Barcelona looking to seal deal for ‘next Suarez’ Vitor Roque as 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid stars at Paranaense
BARCELONA are reportedly closing in on the signing of Vitor Roque. The teenage sensation, known as "Tigrinho" in his native Brazil, has been earmarked for a transfer to the Camp Nou. Roque currently ply's his trade for Brazilian Serie A outfit Athletico Paranaense. And according to Sport, Spanish giants Barcelona...
Atlanta United sign striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
Atlanta United FC acquired striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Scotland’s Celtic FC on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Greek international will occupy a
New European Super League Proposal To Include 60-80 Teams
The new proposal for a European Super League will feature no permanent members and it will be based on sporting performance.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James Liverpool shirt: How to buy, price and will Reds wear NBA legend's jersey?
LeBron James' status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time is undisputed with the LA Lakers superstar continuing to dominate on and off the court. The 38-year-old created NBA history in the Lakers' 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points record with a new total of 38,390, three ahead the previous top scorer.
European Super League relaunch plans with blockbuster format
The European Super League confirm plans to relaunch and create a breakaway competition to the Champions League that could involve as many as 80 teams.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Held Informal Meeting With Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone During FIFA World Cup, Spanish Media Claim
Inter held a meeting with current Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone about the possibility of his arriving to replace Simeone Inzaghi if the current coach is sacked at the end of the season. This according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, who report that the Nerazzurri held an informal meeting with...
