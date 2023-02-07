ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details with Real Madrid favorites for 2023 title

The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at club level.
Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist

ZURICH (AP) — Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals. A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and...
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th

After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years. Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly...
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay

Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
European Super League explained: New 80-team competition proposed in multi-division format

A revised European Super League would open the door to up to 80 clubs a year across several divisions, its chief executive has said. A22 Sports Management is promoting a revision of the plans that collapsed in 2021 following the withdrawal of six Premier League sides and says that this time no members would be afforded a permanent seat at the table of a competition that would provide clubs with a guaranteed minimum of 14 matches per season.
LeBron James Liverpool shirt: How to buy, price and will Reds wear NBA legend's jersey?

LeBron James' status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time is undisputed with the LA Lakers superstar continuing to dominate on and off the court. The 38-year-old created NBA history in the Lakers' 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points record with a new total of 38,390, three ahead the previous top scorer.
