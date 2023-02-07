Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Rochester says goodbye to Minister Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. - A funeral service was held for Minister Franklin Florence Saturday morning, with many people showing up to pay their respects to a local icon. Leader, inspiration, and activist were all words used to describe Florence during the service at the Rochester Riverside Floreano Convention Center. Florence passed...
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday
Rochester Museum & Science Center hold virtual reality …. Rochester's Museum and Science Center provides an immersive experience for Black History Month.
Rochester to launch pilot program for guaranteed basic income this spring
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a year and a half of planning, the City of Rochester is poised to launch a pilot program that would give $500 a month to roughly 350 families living in poverty, starting this spring. Back in 2021, then-mayor Lovely Warren submitted a proposal for the program, called Guaranteed basic income […]
‘It complements people who look like me’: First black woman to own building in Rochester renovates pre-Civil War landmark
While the building holds tremendous historical value it is also a reminder of a painful time in history.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
websterontheweb.com
The Village of Webster is planning a country music festival
I’m very excited about the news that came across my email box a few days ago: the Village of Webster is thinking seriously about putting together a country music festival. I think this is a great idea. I mean, the Webster Jazz Fest has been a tremendous success every year, so why not dip into another musical genre, and a very popular one at that?
waynetimes.com
19,300+ dead
As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
oswegonian.com
Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza
The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
Take a Tour of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Childhood Home in Upstate New York
With the recent news of a Philip Seymour Hoffman statue being installed at Rochester's George Eastman Museum, the Oscar-winning actor has been getting some new attention, 9 years after his untimely passing. Hoffman was an Upstate New York native, growing up in Fairport, an upscale suburb 9 miles east of...
First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions puts a local spin on the ‘Puppy Bowl’
The Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions hosted their own version of the Puppy Bowl on Sunday. Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions is a local 501(c)(3) foster based rescue.
Funeral held for almost-unclaimed victim of Hancock St. fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in the deadly housefire over on Hancock St. last month. 39-year-old Leshawn Scott was arraigned in city court and charged with murder in the second degree, and arson. This happened on the same day of the funeral for Christine Cannon who died trapped in her […]
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
4 renters displaced after apartment fire damages Rochester home
ROCHESTER,, N.Y. (WROC) — 4 renters have been displaced after an apartment fire damaged a multi-family home in Rochester Sunday afternoon, officials with the Rochester Fire Department said. The first call came in at around 2 p.m. for what appeared to be a kitchen fire on Ridgeway Avenue. Rochester Fire Dept. Captain David Abdoch said […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Spring is arriving about five weeks early
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Spring does not officially arrive until March 20, but this is the kind of mild weather that we normally enjoy during the latter half of March. Each day during the upcoming work week we will have unseasonably warm weather. In fact, by Wednesday and Thursday it will be pushing closer towards record high temperatures. And the record for Wednesday has stood for 74 years in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
New York State: What lighting is permitted on a passenger vehicle?
Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers what lighting is permitted.
Greece PD looking to identify man involved in Macy’s shoplifting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident Friday evening. Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m., the Macy’s security at Greece Ridge Mall investigated a shoplifting incident involving a man. Prior to police’s arrival, the Greece Police Department says the […]
westsidenewsny.com
SNAP ‘Emergency Allotments’ ending, impacting 62K+ Monroe County households
Supplemental Emergency Allotments (EA) of SNAP benefits, which have been issued since April 2020 to help households during the COVID pandemic, will be eliminated after February due to the passage of new federal legislation. Starting in March, SNAP recipients will get only one allocation per month – their normal benefit....
rochesterfirst.com
Neighbors react to fatal Williamson crash into car, shed, home
A stretch of Ridge Rd. just west of the Town of Williamson was rocked Saturday after a traffic stop turned deadly. Neighbors react to fatal Williamson crash into car, …. A stretch of Ridge Rd. just west of the Town of Williamson was rocked Saturday after a traffic stop turned deadly.
