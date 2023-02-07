Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBrideKansas City, MO
Related
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Von Miller Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Injuries kept Buffalo Bills pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller from helping his team in their playoff run this year. But he's still excited for Super Bowl LVII and is ready to make his pick. During the Von Miller Cast for Bleacher Report's Super Bowl Live coverage, Miller ...
Yardbarker
Texans ‘QB’ Prediction: Trade with Raiders, Huge NFL Draft Haul
All season the early mock drafts had the Houston Texans taking a quarterback, usually with the first overall pick. Instead, Lovie Smith exited his time as coach of the Texans with a win that pushed the team back to the second overall pick, and ever since the mocks have been spinning trying to figure out what happens next.
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Jets Star Wide Receiver Wants 2 Quarterbacks Over Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move to the New York Jets for some time now. With 4 MVP awards to his name, it isn't surprising that Jets fans would want a quarterback of his caliber to join their team. One former Jet isn't as easily convinced. In fact, he says, Aaron Rodgers would be his ...
NFL world reacts to big Texans news
The Houston Texans aren’t in the Super Bowl, but they are in the headlines as Sunday approaches. While the topic of Kliff Kingsbury has people talking, the Texans also made news another way. Houston reportedly has hired their next defensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that head coach DeMeco Ryans and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to big Texans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Super Bowl expert picks: NFL analysts leaning towards Eagles over Chiefs
Has there ever been a more surprising Super Bowl underdog than the Kansas City Chiefs? Despite being the NFL’s best team for the last five seasons, boasting two-time quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and posting the AFC’s best record at 14-3 with a win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs enter their third Super Bowl in the last four years as 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
NBC Sports
2022 NFL coach of the year: Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll was the Giants’ fourth full-time head coach since they last made the postseason in 2016. In the five years before his hiring, the Giants went a combined 22-59 and finished in the NFC East cellar three times. Daboll changed the culture and turned around the fortunes of...
Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings 2023: Steelers, Broncos, Jets on rise in way-too-early projections; Vikings, Buccaneers sink
Super Bowl 57 is here, and with it either the Eagles or the Chiefs will win the ultimate battle for NFL hierarchy for the 2022 season. But the calendar already has turned to 2023 and the clock has started ticking in the race to win Super Bowl 58. While the...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Taylor Heinicke, Packers, Vikings
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke offered up his praise for QB Sam Howell during a recent media appearance, saying that the team will certainly see what he can bring to the table next season. “We’ve seen Sam do what he can do during practice and through training camp,” Heinicke said Thursday...
Comments / 0