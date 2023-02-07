ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants

Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Gymnastics team adds two wins during a busy week

WILMINGTON – This past week was a very busy stretch for the Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team with three meets over a four-day span. Last Thursday, W/B defeated Winchester 135.5-131.7. Then on Sunday, the team concluded it's earlier season meet against Reading, which got postponed halfway through due to a serious injury on the W/B side. The meet was concluded and on the final event, the final athlete for Reading did enough on the floor exercise to lift her team to a 137.7-135.5 victory.
WILMINGTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Jamaica Plain coffeehouse opens to protests

The coffee shop is owned by Amanda Oicle, the leader of the Public Church, which says it plans to make the small coffeehouse the hub for community life at Public Church. As four protesters held signs outside, a friend of Oicle's came out to talk to a reporter and photographer. She said that the coffeehouse is not affiliated with the church, that it's unfair to protest a locally owned small business because of the owner's religion.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Unlikely to find any New England peaches this year,' farm says

AMESBURY - The regional peach crop may have been lost during the record-breaking cold snap last weekend.Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury said they believe they lost their entire 2023 peach crop in the harsh cold of last Saturday, when temperatures dropped to 14 degrees below zero in the orchards."Sadly, it appears we have lost our peach crop for the season," the farm posted to Facebook. "Friends from farms across the region are seeing the same; so it seems unlikely to find any New England peaches this year."Cider Hill said it is testing peach buds in a heated greenhouse and will likely know the ultimate fate of the crop in April. "The good news is that, as farmers, we understand this is part of the process; we will be ok and adjust!" the farm said.
AMESBURY, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 35 years ago. On February 10, 1988. Detective Gill was killed when he was struck by a train while investigating a breaking and entering in Allston. While searching for stolen firearms on the train tracks in Brighton, he was struck by an Amtrak train and was pronounced at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?

“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worcestermag.com

Reed, a young male dog, looking for a loving home

Reed is a lovely, 1-year-old boy looking for a quiet home. Reed enjoys going for walks and his playtime with Worcester Animal Rescue League staff. He is a gentle boy with a sensitive side. Loud noises and crowds can sometimes overwhelm him. A home without young children will be most...
WORCESTER, MA
country1025.com

20 Slangs That Are SO Boston

There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy