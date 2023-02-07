Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Related
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants
Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
WCVB
Massachusetts 12-year-old with life-threatening heart condition has 'wish' granted
STONEHAM, Mass. — A Stoneham, Massachusetts, middle schooler received an out of this world surprise Friday afternoon. Passionate "Star Wars" fan, 12-year-old Callum Lemanski, has a life-threatening heart condition, but through the Make a Wish Foundation, his dreams are coming true. Lemanski is heading to Disney World so that...
homenewshere.com
Gymnastics team adds two wins during a busy week
WILMINGTON – This past week was a very busy stretch for the Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team with three meets over a four-day span. Last Thursday, W/B defeated Winchester 135.5-131.7. Then on Sunday, the team concluded it's earlier season meet against Reading, which got postponed halfway through due to a serious injury on the W/B side. The meet was concluded and on the final event, the final athlete for Reading did enough on the floor exercise to lift her team to a 137.7-135.5 victory.
‘I am still pinching myself’: Lexington native makes Grammy history
Piano has been the soundtrack of Steven Feifke’s life for nearly three decades.
Police probing ‘malicious act of vandalism’ at Billerica Memorial High School, superintendent says
Police and school officials are investigating a “malicious act of vandalism” at Billerica Memorial High School that resulted in water damage to several floors of the building, the superintendent of schools said.
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
universalhub.com
Jamaica Plain coffeehouse opens to protests
The coffee shop is owned by Amanda Oicle, the leader of the Public Church, which says it plans to make the small coffeehouse the hub for community life at Public Church. As four protesters held signs outside, a friend of Oicle's came out to talk to a reporter and photographer. She said that the coffeehouse is not affiliated with the church, that it's unfair to protest a locally owned small business because of the owner's religion.
'Unlikely to find any New England peaches this year,' farm says
AMESBURY - The regional peach crop may have been lost during the record-breaking cold snap last weekend.Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury said they believe they lost their entire 2023 peach crop in the harsh cold of last Saturday, when temperatures dropped to 14 degrees below zero in the orchards."Sadly, it appears we have lost our peach crop for the season," the farm posted to Facebook. "Friends from farms across the region are seeing the same; so it seems unlikely to find any New England peaches this year."Cider Hill said it is testing peach buds in a heated greenhouse and will likely know the ultimate fate of the crop in April. "The good news is that, as farmers, we understand this is part of the process; we will be ok and adjust!" the farm said.
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 35 years ago. On February 10, 1988. Detective Gill was killed when he was struck by a train while investigating a breaking and entering in Allston. While searching for stolen firearms on the train tracks in Brighton, he was struck by an Amtrak train and was pronounced at the scene.
New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?
“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
WCVB
Bruins invite longtime Massachusetts youth hockey coach battling cancer to practice
BOSTON — A beloved longtime Massachusetts youth hockey coach is now facing what may be his toughest opponent yet: advanced cancer. Dave Charbonneau, a Brookline Youth Hockey coach, was recently diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Through it all, Charbonneau remains determined to help his kids learn the game. The...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
worcestermag.com
Reed, a young male dog, looking for a loving home
Reed is a lovely, 1-year-old boy looking for a quiet home. Reed enjoys going for walks and his playtime with Worcester Animal Rescue League staff. He is a gentle boy with a sensitive side. Loud noises and crowds can sometimes overwhelm him. A home without young children will be most...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
country1025.com
20 Slangs That Are SO Boston
There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
Investigation underway after police pull body from Charles River in Boston
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pull a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
Body pulled from Charles River Thursday identified as 55-year-old missing man
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pull a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0