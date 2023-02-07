Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Be Still Our 90s Hearts! Original Cast to Star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot
The slasher revival is in full-force. Sony Pictures is working on a new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer with both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. set to return, Deadline reports. On the heels of the successful Scream revival and the blockbuster Halloween trilogy, the...
411mania.com
Sony Developing I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel, Original Stars In Talks To Return
I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of the more famous slashers that followed in Scream’s wake, and now a new sequel is in the works. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures is working on a new film in the franchise, which will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge). In addition, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. — whose characters survived the original film and its sequel — are in talks to return.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr set for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reportedly set to return for an 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel. The two stars - who appeared in the original 1997 horror movie and its follow-up the next year - are said to be returning for another sequel from Sony Pictures.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spin-off gets first look at Norman Reedus with Clémence Poésy
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon-centred spin-off is currently filming, which means we have a first look photo from the set. In the image, we see Norman Reedus obviously returning as Daryl. He's looking pretty good for a man who has been living in a post-apocalypse zombie world for ages and has "washed-up in Paris" per the official shop synopsis, isn't he?
Chris Pratt And Taylor Kitsch Celebrate The Official Renewal Of The Terminal List Season 2 And Prequel Announcement
Following big news about The Terminal List and its upcoming prequel, Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are celebrating.
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
‘Sons of Anarchy’s Theo Rossi to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller With Breakout Marvel Actress
Ready for his next project, Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Rachel with up-and-coming Marvel actress Hannah John-Kamen. According to Deadline, Rachel follows a new mother who although seems to have a perfect life, she can’t seem to recall the recent birth of her son or even being pregnant. When she goes to her husband Stephen for answers, he deflects, and really strange neighbors suddenly begin to stalk her. John-Kamen will play the title character while Rossi will play her husband Stephen. Directing the upcoming film is Jenn Wexler, who previously directed the horror film The Ranger.
digitalspy.com
Class season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
If you're looking for a new show infused with messy teen romance, high-school drama and a dash of murder, check out Netflix's Class, the streamer's Indian remake of the hit Spanish-language series Elite. Just like its predecessor, the new drama follows three working-class students who earn scholarships to one of...
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 11) trailer, release date
Sheldon learns the university is building a database without him. Also, Mary takes care of a bedridden Mandy and Meemaw. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. This episode was directed by Alex Reid. The teleplay was written by Steven Holland, Jeremy Howe, and Marie Cheng, from a story by Steve Molaro, Eric Kaplan, and Nadiya Chettiar.
Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, and more attended the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' world premiere. Here are the 16 best photos.
Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors and the rest of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" cast took to the red carpet for the world premiere on Monday night.
