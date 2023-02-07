Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Central’s Razorbacks target Annor Boateng impressing as junior and pondering future
Little Rock Central star and in-state 2024 Razorbacks target Annor Boateng reflects on his coveted recruitment, high school career goals, and what he looks for in a college landing spot.
Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?
Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
Arkansas football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023
Sam Pittman and Arkansas football probably wish they had a re-do on the 2022 season, but they’ll get a chance to bounce back in 2023. Unfortunately, the middle of that 2023 schedule is an absolute gauntlet and if Arkansas can manage to win 8-9 games next season, that would be massive.
Kentucky Brutalized in 88-73 Defeat to Arkansas, Snapping Six-Game SEC Winning Streak
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky and Arkansas both began the season with mountainous expectations, most of which surrounded hanging banners before the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. Each team began the season ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, but those numbers slowly got bigger as the year ...
Diamond Hog Lineup Preview: Designated Hitter
The Arkansas Razorbacks are replacing seven everyday starters from the lineup following last season’s run to the College World Series semifinals. As the regular season approaches, HawgSports has taken a closer look at each spot in the lineup and what to expect from the position. In case you missed...
Hunter Hollan emerging as vital piece for Arkansas pitching staff
The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a big-time weapon to the pitching staff in San Jacinto (JUCO) transfer Hunter Hollan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound lefty from Hallsville (Texas) has quickly emerged as a key piece for the Hogs heading into the 2023 season and could even find his way into the weekend rotation on opening weekend.
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
Where Kentucky Stands in Latest Bracketology Update
The Kentucky Wildcats have work to do to secure their spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and tonight’s matchup with Arkansas is a pivotal one for both SEC programs. Kentucky and Arkansas are both in the projected field of the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, but not by a safe margin.
Arkansas Fan Tries To Make It Right Almost 50 Years Later
A long time Razorbacks fan wrote a letter to the University of Arkansas a few days ago apologizing for sneaking into an Arkansas football game back in 1974 and now wants to make it right... quote:. “I can think of a time or two where I snuck into a venue...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
Dr. Kris Hanby completes 1st robotic knee replacement at Arkansas ASC
C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas. Dr. Hanby used Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, according to a Feb. 4 news release. Robot-assisted joint replacement is offered at the ASC by physicians...
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Cold rain coming
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking a lot of cold rain that will come into the area the next couple of days.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from...
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
Blue Zoo aquarium opens in Rogers
A new hands-on aquarium opens on Feb. 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.
New Orleans-based restaurant The Daily Beet to open Fayetteville location
A mostly-vegetarian restaurant and juice bar with two locations in New Orleans is set to soon expand to Fayetteville. The restaurant, called The Daily Beet, will be located in the Ice House Building on West Avenue, just off Dickson Street at 339 N. West Ave. Owner Dylan Maisel got his...
Two-vehicle crash blocks traffic on I-49 Northbound
A two-vehicle accident is blocking all lanes of traffic on Interstate 49 Northbound Tuesday morning as rain impacts the area.
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
