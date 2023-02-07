ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

coosavalleynews.com

Habitat for Humanity Dedicates 59th Home in Rome

Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley will celebrate their 59th home with a dedication on Sunday, February 19th at 3:00pm. The build at 539 Branham Ave began in June. Over 130 volunteers gave their time of more than 1,400 hours of work, in order to make this home everything and more for the Chambers family.
ROME, GA
tourcounsel.com

Mount Berry Mall | Shopping mall in Rome, Georgia

Mount Berry Mall, also known as Mount Berry Square, is a one-level enclosed shopping mall located in Rome, Georgia. It is the only enclosed mall in the city. Opened in 1991, the mall features Belk and Dunham's Sports as its anchor stores. The mall is managed by Hull Storey Gibson.
ROME, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta

Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
ATLANTA, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Hurricanes sweep Cedartown Saturday to close regular season

The Purple Hurricanes led 19-8 after the opening eight minutes Saturday afternoon at home against Cedartown and basically maintained that advantage through the first three quarters before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 67-47 win. Cartersville led 29-19 at halftime and was ahead 48-36 at the end of...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Jailed for Fighting

Sammya Elize Sewell, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she repeatedly struck another person during an altercation on Walters street. The incident occurred on February 8th just after 5 pm. Sewell is charged with battery an affray.
ROME, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Canes' Witherspoon reaches GHSA Girls State Championship Finals

Cartersville wrestler Anetra Witherspoon advanced to the GHSA Girls State Championship Finals next Friday and Saturday in Macon after finishing second in the 190-pound weight class at the State Sectional tournament this past Friday at Upson Lee High School. Witherspoon pinned Villa Rica’s Maya Crowder in the opening round; won...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Jailed for Molesting 15 Year-old Child

Mario Puente Jr, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he molested a 15 year-old girl at a home on Blackhawk Circle. Reports said that Puente used his fingers and hands to fondle the child’s vagina while both were partially nude. Puente is charged with child...
ROME, GA
theatlanta100.com

Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios

With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
ATLANTA, GA
southerntorch.com

Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Man Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Shooting

The wife of a man who was shot to death in 2021 asked that her husband’s killer never be let go during a sentencing hearing Thursday. Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks sentenced Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick to life in prison plus five years with the possibility of parole. Shedrick was convicted last week on malice murder and other related charges for shooting Scott Dennis Hayes on March 22, 2021, three times in the back, including once in the back of the head in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA

