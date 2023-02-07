Read full article on original website
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
coosavalleynews.com
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates 59th Home in Rome
Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley will celebrate their 59th home with a dedication on Sunday, February 19th at 3:00pm. The build at 539 Branham Ave began in June. Over 130 volunteers gave their time of more than 1,400 hours of work, in order to make this home everything and more for the Chambers family.
tourcounsel.com
Mount Berry Mall | Shopping mall in Rome, Georgia
Mount Berry Mall, also known as Mount Berry Square, is a one-level enclosed shopping mall located in Rome, Georgia. It is the only enclosed mall in the city. Opened in 1991, the mall features Belk and Dunham's Sports as its anchor stores. The mall is managed by Hull Storey Gibson.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta
Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
Student attacked with scissors in Bartow County middle school restroom
District officials say the student is facing disciplinary action, but could also be criminally charged.
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
bartowsportszone.com
Hurricanes sweep Cedartown Saturday to close regular season
The Purple Hurricanes led 19-8 after the opening eight minutes Saturday afternoon at home against Cedartown and basically maintained that advantage through the first three quarters before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 67-47 win. Cartersville led 29-19 at halftime and was ahead 48-36 at the end of...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Jailed for Fighting
Sammya Elize Sewell, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she repeatedly struck another person during an altercation on Walters street. The incident occurred on February 8th just after 5 pm. Sewell is charged with battery an affray.
bartowsportszone.com
Canes' Witherspoon reaches GHSA Girls State Championship Finals
Cartersville wrestler Anetra Witherspoon advanced to the GHSA Girls State Championship Finals next Friday and Saturday in Macon after finishing second in the 190-pound weight class at the State Sectional tournament this past Friday at Upson Lee High School. Witherspoon pinned Villa Rica’s Maya Crowder in the opening round; won...
Ga. families stock up at stores before potential snowfall
While roads were clear Friday night, some families stocked up at the store before possible snowfall over the weekend.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Jailed for Molesting 15 Year-old Child
Mario Puente Jr, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he molested a 15 year-old girl at a home on Blackhawk Circle. Reports said that Puente used his fingers and hands to fondle the child’s vagina while both were partially nude. Puente is charged with child...
theatlanta100.com
Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios
With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
southerntorch.com
Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
WXIA 11 Alive
‘Utter disbelief’ | Daycare owner with spotless record charged with abusing young children in her care
HIRAM, Ga. — A woman who has had a spotless record with the state taking care of children in her home in Paulding County for decades is now charged with multiple counts of child cruelty and assault. And detectives say the abuse was recorded on her own security cameras.
wrganews.com
Plans to suspend 3-hour parking limit on Broad for parking study discussed
The Rome Downtown Development Authority is looking at temporarily removing the 3-hour time limit for parking on Broad Street for a couple of months, as part of a parking study. According to DDA director Aundi Lesley, the aim of the study will be to get true, hard data about how...
Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
Cops: Man steals car in Decatur at knifepoint, arrested in Alabama after chase
A man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint and stealing her car in Decatur on Thursday afternoon was arrested less than 24 hours later after crossing state lines, authorities said.
weisradio.com
Man Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Shooting
The wife of a man who was shot to death in 2021 asked that her husband’s killer never be let go during a sentencing hearing Thursday. Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks sentenced Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick to life in prison plus five years with the possibility of parole. Shedrick was convicted last week on malice murder and other related charges for shooting Scott Dennis Hayes on March 22, 2021, three times in the back, including once in the back of the head in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
atlantatribune.com
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
