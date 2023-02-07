Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Deebo Samuel says 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo is 'pretty big,' but he's confident in Purdy, Lance
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is not one to speculate on who should be the starting QB, but he did comment on losing Jimmy Garoppolo.
Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady one of the reasons he went to Denver
The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will go down as one of the greatest in sports history. Manning enjoyed the rivalry so much that he admitted it was one of the reasons why he chose to stay in the AFC and play for the Denver Broncos after leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni considers Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among 'best players on the planet'
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni knows that his defense will have its hands full facing off against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII, even if he’s still not quite 100% in return from a high ankle sprain. Mahomes’ uncanny ability to make plays, even on...
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sets record straight about Chicago Bears, NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set the record straight, saying he didn't think the Bears gave him any promises.
Complex
Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman’s Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction
Former Dallas Cowboys star and NFL commentator Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s coverage of the Super Bowl following a complaint from a woman. Per the Dallas Morning News, Irvin won’t appear on any coverage in the lead up to Sunday due to the complaint, which has not been publicly disclosed. Irvin has described the interaction with the unnamed woman as a “brief, public and largely non-physical encounter.” He said he only shook the woman’s hand when they parted ways. The NFL Network and ESPN have not commented further on the encounter, which happened on Sunday in Arizona.
Jets take Brock Purdy, Sauce Gardner goes No. 1 in ESPN 2022 redraft
We’ve only seen the class of 2022 draftees for one season, but some clearly stood above others during the season and their value was seen, at least somewhat, in a recent redraft of the 2022 draft done by ESPN. (Note: ESPN+ article) In their two-round re-do, the Jets don’t...
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster is hoping L.A. will catch his act in Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster began his career at Long Beach Poly and USC, and says he's representing L.A. in the 2023 Super Bowl against the Eagles.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl Prop Bets 2023: Odds for craziest exotic props, from coin toss to commercials to Gatorade shower color
For the tens of millions of fans who bet on football, Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles presents countless money-making opportunities and the last chance to bet on the NFL before the 2023 season kicks off seven months from now. For the vast majority of viewers tuning into the big game, however, Super Bowl Sunday is more about fun and entertainment. If you fall more into column B, you might be interested to know that you can engage in all sorts of fun prop bets between now and game day, many of which don't even require any football-related knowledge. These props, often referred to as "exotics," can liven up your Super Bowl party and help even the most casual pigskin fans get a little betting action in.
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
Cowboys News: Rob Gronkowski wants Jerry's attention, how much will Schultz cost?
Super Bowl Week has kicked into high gear, and while the Cowboys aren’t there, a few notables came up during conversations leading up to the big game. Find out whose name Miles Sanders invoked in a chat about trash talk, what Rob Gronkowski says would get him to come out of retirement, and exactly when Trevor Lawrence says he knew the Jaguars could beat Dallas back in December.
ng-sportingnews.com
Howie Roseman's Super Bowl redemption: How Eagles GM survived draft mistakes, 'Fire Howie' chants in return to top
If the Eagles win Super Bowl 57, it will complete a story of redemption. Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl title five years ago, but the seasons since have been anything but smooth sailing. The Eagles won just four games in 2020 before turning to one of the NFL's youngest...
ng-sportingnews.com
Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums & other facts to know
Each year, the entire sports world descends upon one city for the biggest game in all of American sports: the Super Bowl. This year, it will be held at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz. The multi-purpose stadium opened in 2006 and can hold more than 70,000 fans at maximum capacity. It will be packed this Sunday when the Eagles take on Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
ng-sportingnews.com
Andy Reid's funniest food quotes, from cheeseburger infatuation to German bratwursts
If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, the first question to Andy Reid should be what he's going to eat after the game. Reid's meal of choice during Kansas City's last championship run was a cheeseburger. When asked what he did to celebrate the Chiefs clinching their first Super Bowl appearance since he was hired, he said, "I had a cheeseburger and went to bed."
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Donna Kelce? Meet the mom behind Travis, Jason Kelce's historic sibling Super Bowl
Under normal circumstances, a jersey that combines two teams in the Super Bowl would be an aberration of nature. But in Donna Kelce's case, it's a testament to one of the most special, fascinating seasons a mother can go through. Her two sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, are both playing in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively, and it's undoubtedly an exceptionally conflicting week for her.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury in the spotlight ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Patrick Mahomes has been nursing a high ankle sprain since suffering the injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. We saw the star quarterback battle through the injury in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was able to move enough during that game to lead his team to the Super Bowl, but was clearly hampered by the ankle and even appeared to have re-aggravated it while backpedaling after throwing the ball during one play.
Comments / 0