klfdradio.com
Wrestling Canby Tri
Dawson-Boyd – Lac Qui Parle – Montevideo United 60, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 18. Dawson-Boyd – Lac Qui Parle – Montevideo United 34, Canby 33. Located in Litchfield, MN we deliver the latest in local News, Sports, Weather, Obituaries & More! Tune in to AM 1410 or FM 95.9 for morning updates on the go, listen to our afternoon programs to keep you informed all day long, or join us weekends for our prayer service broadcasts.
klfdradio.com
Hot Dish on a Cold Day Lunch
The Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic have their Hot Dish on a Cold Day lunch on Sunday from 11-to-1 at the Litchfield Opera House. There will be all kinds of hot dish, breads, cakes and beverages. Connie Lies, who is the Frank Daggett Circle #105 President, and...
klfdradio.com
EV-W Junior Wins Oratorical Contest
The District 7 Minnesota American Legion oratorical contest was held on February 5th in Willmar. Megan Blonigan, an 11th grader at Eden Valley-Watkins High School, took first place and will receive a $700 scholarship. Megan will advance to the state contest on Febarury 26th – hosted by the Osseo-Anoka American...
klfdradio.com
KLFD Interviews the Alabama Guests
Nine guests from Hartford, Alabama – Litchfield’s Sister City – have been in Meeker County this week during the 51st annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival. The group has been enjoying some outdoor activities and they have all been impressed with their tours of local farms. Geneva...
klfdradio.com
Meeker County 4H Fundraiser Underway
The annual fundraiser for Meeker County 4H is underway. Meeker County 4H clubs are selling fruit from MinnTex in Windom; chocolates, caramels and toffee from Mr. B’s Chocolates in Willmar; meat from Carlson Meats in Grove City; and cheese products from Redhead Creamery in Brooten. The deadline to order...
