Howie Roseman's Super Bowl redemption: How Eagles GM survived draft mistakes, 'Fire Howie' chants in return to top

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles remain mum on indicted rookie Josh Sills ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles remain tight-lipped regarding the indictment of rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills. Following last week’s announcement by the Ohio Attorney General, the Eagles released a statement:. The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and...
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kaycee Marchetti, girlfriend of Eagles star Fletcher Cox, says it's 'such an honor' to be named top WAG
Kaycee Marchetti, the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox, reacted on social media to being named the top WAG on the team.
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
Jerry Jones' comments on the Eagles has Johnson, Lurie confused
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Eagles have had real success betting it all for a year and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie have no idea what Jones is talking about.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: Lane Johnson among 3 listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their first official Super Bowl injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs, and the Birds are relatively healthy. Five players had injury designations, with Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Avonte Maddox all on track to start. Landon Dickerson (Elbow) and Robert Quinn (Foot) were full participants.
Donna Kelce gifts cookies to sons Travis, Jason during Super Bowl Opening Night interview
Plenty of stars were in attendance at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts all shared the spotlight, but it was Donna Kelce who ultimately stole the show. Donna was one of the biggest attractions at the event as she prepared to...
Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
We Need to Talk: Donovan McNabb on Andy Reid
The ladies of 'We Need to Talk' are joined by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb to discuss the time he spent with Andy Reid as his head coach, how impactful he was in his development as a player, and why he stiï¿½
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl stats, record: Turnovers have plagued Chiefs QB on NFL's biggest stage
Patrick Mahomes is already NFL royalty at 27. The Chiefs quarterback is headed to his third Super Bowl in five seasons as a starter, and he's just one of 12 quarterbacks in league history with at least 10 playoff wins.. Mahomes consistently delivers in January, but what about February? He...
Who is Donna Kelce? Meet the mom behind Travis, Jason Kelce's historic sibling Super Bowl
Under normal circumstances, a jersey that combines two teams in the Super Bowl would be an aberration of nature. But in Donna Kelce's case, it's a testament to one of the most special, fascinating seasons a mother can go through. Her two sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, are both playing in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively, and it's undoubtedly an exceptionally conflicting week for her.
Eagles Fans in Eagleville Gets Electrified with Excitement for Super Bowl LVII
The Roberts Family in Eagleville is at it again with a high-tech celebration of a beloved local sports team. Eagles fans in Eagleville? Who would have thought!. But they’re there, blazing away. The Joe Roberts family — who, last Oct. lit up their Eagleville home with a computer-controlled, music-driven...
Why Donna Kelce won't take part in the Super Bowl 57 coin toss despite viral petition
Mother's Day came early for Donna Kelce. She will get to watch her two sons, Travis and Jason, face off against one another in the Super Bowl. The game will a family reunion of sorts for the Kelces, who are certain to have a horde of relatives in the stands.
Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums & other facts to know
Each year, the entire sports world descends upon one city for the biggest game in all of American sports: the Super Bowl. This year, it will be held at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz. The multi-purpose stadium opened in 2006 and can hold more than 70,000 fans at maximum capacity. It will be packed this Sunday when the Eagles take on Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
For Trey Burton, Executing the Philly Special Once Was Enough
Trey Burton executes the Philly Special by throwing a perfect pass to the wide open Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII in 2018. Trey Burton, who threw a Philly Passs touchdown pass in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles did not feel comfortable repeating it in the following season for the Chicago Bears, writes Matt Breen for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Wednesday, Feb. 8
There are nine games on Wednesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Spurs-Raptors, Pacers-Heat, and Kings-Rockets games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
