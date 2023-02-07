ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Howie Roseman's Super Bowl redemption: How Eagles GM survived draft mistakes, 'Fire Howie' chants in return to top

By Dan Treacy
ng-sportingnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Philly

Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix

PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
PHOENIX, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Donna Kelce? Meet the mom behind Travis, Jason Kelce's historic sibling Super Bowl

Under normal circumstances, a jersey that combines two teams in the Super Bowl would be an aberration of nature. But in Donna Kelce's case, it's a testament to one of the most special, fascinating seasons a mother can go through. Her two sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, are both playing in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively, and it's undoubtedly an exceptionally conflicting week for her.
ng-sportingnews.com

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums & other facts to know

Each year, the entire sports world descends upon one city for the biggest game in all of American sports: the Super Bowl. This year, it will be held at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz. The multi-purpose stadium opened in 2006 and can hold more than 70,000 fans at maximum capacity. It will be packed this Sunday when the Eagles take on Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
GLENDALE, AZ
DELCO.Today

For Trey Burton, Executing the Philly Special Once Was Enough

Trey Burton executes the Philly Special by throwing a perfect pass to the wide open Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII in 2018. Trey Burton, who threw a Philly Passs touchdown pass in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles did not feel comfortable repeating it in the following season for the Chicago Bears, writes Matt Breen for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Wednesday, Feb. 8

There are nine games on Wednesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Spurs-Raptors, Pacers-Heat, and Kings-Rockets games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy