5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
daytonatimes.com
Young and talented Wildcats hungry for 2023 campaign
The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats have high hopes for the 2023 season. The Wildcats open the season Feb. 10-12 at the Florida Atlantic Invitational in Boca Raton, where they’ll face Iowa, Mississippi State, Stony Brook, Loyola and Florida Atlantic. Coming off a 2022 campaign that resulted in a SWAC Eastern...
floridapolitics.com
Ex-UCF professor fought to keep her job after moonlighting accusations at another school
'To say that this abrupt termination will have catastrophic impact on my personal career is an understatement.'. As she was getting fired from her University of Central Florida (UCF) academia job, Pamela Douglas fought to stay at the Orlando school and argued she hadn’t done anything wrong, according to newly released school documents.
heartlandcollegesports.com
The Cornflict: The Big 12’s Newest Rivalry
There are many things I love about college football and one of them is its rivalries. I enjoy seeing the pure hatred between two fan bases that fight for bragging rights for an entire year. It can divide an entire state or in some cases, families on one Saturday in the fall.
daytonatimes.com
Local prep teams head to playoffs
The Mainland Buccaneers (16- 8) pose for a photo after winning the district 5A-4 championship. The Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs. They were to host Jacksonville Ed White (14-10) in the Class 5A Regional quarterfinals on Feb. 9. The Spruce Creek Hawks (21- 5) are all smiles after...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Boys High School District Championship Games Tonight!
Say what you want but Eustis deserves to be in the District Championship! The Panthers had to go through Umatilla who are the hosts of the tournament to earn a spot. The Panthers stunned Umatilla with a massive upset and now find themselves in the championship game. This is an absolute must win game for The Panthers. Strength of schedule is not on their side. The only way we see them getting into the playoffs is with a win tonight against The Villages. Meanwhile The Villages are accustomed to winning championships lately. No one was surprised to see them in the championship, however they struggled against South Sumter which was surprising.
daytonatimes.com
Town hall brings dialogue on issues at B-CU
Bethune-Cookman University has been in the national spotlight since students protested living conditions at the school—including mold, bad food, mistreatment and more—following the decision to end contract negotiations with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its head football coach. The school ended talks with Reed after...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
fox35orlando.com
Photos: Large Florida turtle saved from Daytona Beach storm drain
DAYTONA BEACH - A turtle was saved after getting stuck in a storm drain in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Fire Department came to the rescue after a Florida soft shell turtle found itself in a bit of a struggle. Firefighters were able to retrieve the turtle and release it...
espnswfl.com
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows
“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
click orlando
Near record heat in Orlando area before front brings rain, cooler temps
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front moving into Central Florida. We will see rain and some storms on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s -- near records...
vieravoice.com
Jetlines postpones service to MLB
The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) has been advised that Canada Jetlines will postpone the start of their service between Toronto and Melbourne. The startup air carrier planned to celebrate its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Feb. 16, but due to unforeseen operational issues, service will be delayed. The airline stated once these issues are resolved, it will announce details regarding updated flight schedules.
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
Lansing Daily
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
daytonatimes.com
National Teens on Top Summit set for Feb. 25
The National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc., Volusia County Chapter (NHBWVCC) is presenting a National Teens on Top Summit, Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Police Department Community Room, 129 Valor Blvd, Daytona Beach. Topics include: My Rights, My Freedom, Self-Image (I Love...
‘One of the easiest crimes:’ White supremacists mock area man arrested in Baltimore power grid plot
The Orlando-area man arrested as a co-conspirator in a plot to bring down Baltimore, MD’s electrical infrastructure is finding little love from his fellow extremists online.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Man found guilty in murder of UCF student 22 years ago
A man has been found guilty of murdering a UCF student nearly 22 years ago, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts documents. On Oct. 21, 2001, 25-year-old education major Christine Franke died from a gunshot wound to her head at her apartment on Plaza Terrace Drive by Audubon Park, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Three students arrested after fight at Seminole High School, officials say
Three students were taken into custody after several fights broke out at Seminole High School Friday, district officials said.
mynews13.com
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
fox35orlando.com
Second family files wrongful death lawsuit in boy's drowning at rowing practice on Orlando's Lake Fairview
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A second family is now suing after their son died during rowing practice on an Orlando lake last year. On Sept. 15, 2022, five middle school students were on a boat when firefighters believe lightning struck nearby, flipping them into Lake Fairview. Two of them died.
