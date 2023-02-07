ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

daytonatimes.com

Young and talented Wildcats hungry for 2023 campaign

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats have high hopes for the 2023 season. The Wildcats open the season Feb. 10-12 at the Florida Atlantic Invitational in Boca Raton, where they’ll face Iowa, Mississippi State, Stony Brook, Loyola and Florida Atlantic. Coming off a 2022 campaign that resulted in a SWAC Eastern...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
heartlandcollegesports.com

The Cornflict: The Big 12’s Newest Rivalry

There are many things I love about college football and one of them is its rivalries. I enjoy seeing the pure hatred between two fan bases that fight for bragging rights for an entire year. It can divide an entire state or in some cases, families on one Saturday in the fall.
AMES, IA
daytonatimes.com

Local prep teams head to playoffs

The Mainland Buccaneers (16- 8) pose for a photo after winning the district 5A-4 championship. The Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs. They were to host Jacksonville Ed White (14-10) in the Class 5A Regional quarterfinals on Feb. 9. The Spruce Creek Hawks (21- 5) are all smiles after...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Boys High School District Championship Games Tonight!

Say what you want but Eustis deserves to be in the District Championship! The Panthers had to go through Umatilla who are the hosts of the tournament to earn a spot. The Panthers stunned Umatilla with a massive upset and now find themselves in the championship game. This is an absolute must win game for The Panthers. Strength of schedule is not on their side. The only way we see them getting into the playoffs is with a win tonight against The Villages. Meanwhile The Villages are accustomed to winning championships lately. No one was surprised to see them in the championship, however they struggled against South Sumter which was surprising.
EUSTIS, FL
daytonatimes.com

Town hall brings dialogue on issues at B-CU

Bethune-Cookman University has been in the national spotlight since students protested living conditions at the school—including mold, bad food, mistreatment and more—following the decision to end contract negotiations with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its head football coach. The school ended talks with Reed after...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
ORLANDO, FL
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
vieravoice.com

Jetlines postpones service to MLB

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) has been advised that Canada Jetlines will postpone the start of their service between Toronto and Melbourne. The startup air carrier planned to celebrate its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Feb. 16, but due to unforeseen operational issues, service will be delayed. The airline stated once these issues are resolved, it will announce details regarding updated flight schedules.
MELBOURNE, FL
Lansing Daily

Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

National Teens on Top Summit set for Feb. 25

The National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc., Volusia County Chapter (NHBWVCC) is presenting a National Teens on Top Summit, Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Police Department Community Room, 129 Valor Blvd, Daytona Beach. Topics include: My Rights, My Freedom, Self-Image (I Love...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Man found guilty in murder of UCF student 22 years ago

A man has been found guilty of murdering a UCF student nearly 22 years ago, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts documents. On Oct. 21, 2001, 25-year-old education major Christine Franke died from a gunshot wound to her head at her apartment on Plaza Terrace Drive by Audubon Park, according to the Orlando Police Department.
ORLANDO, FL

