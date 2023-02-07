Read full article on original website
Gotten a weird text from someone you know? It could be a scam, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are warning about a specific kind of scammer — one that pretends to be someone you know. Officers said scammers can use a number you’re familiar with to call or text you, pretending to be a colleague, a friend or even family.
Sky 5 flies over extensive fire at Wayne County salvage facility
Sky 5 flies over a massive fire in Wayne County that destroyed a salvage site that stores railroad ties. More than a dozen fire departments responded and several surrounding roads are closed. Sky 5 flies over a massive fire in Wayne County that destroyed a salvage site that stores railroad...
Sheriff issues runaway teen alert
STELLA — Sean James Castle has been reported as a habitual runaway from his residence in Stella by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Castle was last seen Feb. 6. Officials are asking anyone with information to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
Founder of Wilson county based program looks to keep its African American history alive
Lisa Henderson, founder of Land Street Project, created a program that documents and preserve three African American Cemeteries in Wilson. Founder of Wilson county based program looks to keep …. Lisa Henderson, founder of Land Street Project, created a program that documents and preserve three African American Cemeteries in Wilson.
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
Tensions rise, parents upset over actions at Onslow County Schools board meeting
Some heated words were exchanged and some people who attended the recent Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting were kicked out of the session. Tensions rise, parents upset over actions at Onslow …. Some heated words were exchanged and some people who attended the recent Onslow County Schools Board...
Pitt County father is asking for the community’s help in the fight against bullying
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bullying is an issue on the minds of many parents across the country. Pitt County father David Parrish says it needs to be dealt with after he says his 9-year-old son was attacked at Northwest Elementary school on Monday. “Some boys were trying to bully...
Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
Suspects wanted in attempted break-in at Carteret County business
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects they said were involved in the attempted breaking and entering of a business on Wednesday. Three people can be seen in the two videos. The individuals are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning for an attempted […]
Shooting victim stable in hospital, $3,000 reward for information, arrest
The victim of a Feb. 9, 2023 shooting in Pinetops has been transported from ECU Health to Duke University where she has a condition of stable. The Pinetops Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The woman was inside a vehicle...
State Senate passes Parents Bill of Rights; Bill draws local support and criticism
The North Carolina State Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” (SB 49) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The bill is meant to cultivate more transparency and communication between public school faculty and parents of students. It is meant to allow parents more oversight of materials and curriculum taught in their child’s or childrens’ classroom(s) as well as inform parents about their child’s mental well-being at school.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 7, 8 & 9
Daniel " Dan" Michael Rundell ,72, of Morehead City passed away Tuesday February 7, 2023, at UNC Chapel Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Stuck in a hotel, North Carolina couple waits for state program to finish their home
AYDEN, N.C. — From the outside looking in, it appears like work is steadily going on to build a home at Willie Williams' property in Ayden. This is a step, however, that the family has waited years for. In addition to waiting, Williams hasn't had clear communication about what is happening at his property. He reached out to both the Greene County inspector and the contractor. He couldn't get answers.
Be Our Guest Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant PT 2
Join Meghan in New Bern at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina’s CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
Man sentenced for two bank robberies including one in Greenville.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Vance County man is heading to federal prison for robbing two banks, one of those in Greenville. Stanley Kearney was sentenced Thursday in Wilmington to more than 15 years in prison after a guilty plea in federal court. The BB&T on Stantonburg Road was robbed...
Pirate Nation mourns the passing of radio voice Jeff Charles
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jeff Charles, East Carolina’s long time “Voice of the Pirates” passed away unexpectedly Friday in New Orleans while accompanying the men’s basketball team. Charles a former Washington resident, has been the Pirates broadcaster for 30-plus years. He called some of ECU’s most...
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
Police looking for person responsible for shooting dog
FARMVILLE, Pitt County — A dog was picked up from the area of S. Barrett and W. Moore Streets in Farmville with a gunshot wound. The dog is receiving treatment at a veterinarian's office. Anyone who has information on the shooting of the dog or who it belongs to...
Inflation has moderated some, but grocery shoppers still face high prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the last 12 months, Adams Publishing Group’s journalists from across the country collected local grocery price data, spoke with American consumers about how they’re navigating the high tide of inflation, and heard from economists on when the price pressures might subside. Each month, reporters tracked prices as they rose and sometimes […]
Wayne County salvage fire causes flames 'three stories high'; 17 departments respond
DUDLEY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday morning. The fire is at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As the sun rose, the scale of the full alarm fire came into focus as flames and smoke rose high above the tree line.
