Cleveland, OH

hoopsrumors.com

Buyout Rumors: Love, Ross, Beverley, Sixers

Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman doesn’t expect to have buyout talks with veteran big man Kevin Love, tweets Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Love has an expiring $28.9MM contract and was recently removed from coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s rotation after Dean Wade returned from injury. Love hasn’t played at all since logging 12 minutes in a January 24 game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Boys basketball: Oberlin beats Clearview to keep LCL hopes alive

LORAIN — Oberlin knew it needed a win Friday night to stay alive for at least a share of the Lorain County League title. It also saw Clearview play spoiler Tuesday and was not about to fall into the same trap, surviving a furious rally by the Clippers to hold on for a 72-67 win.
OBERLIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Boys basketball: Sam Toniolo provides added spark as Avon beats Midview

AVON — Avon has relied on junior guard Zane Austin and sophomore forward Nolan Good for offensive production, but the two starters got plenty of help off the bench to close out a 62-52 victory over Midview in Southwestern Conference play Friday night. The help came in the form...
AVON, OH

