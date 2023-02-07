ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

boldsky.com

Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?

Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
TheConversationAU

Got gastro? Here's why eating bananas helps but drinking flat lemonade might not

Doctors are reportedly concerned about a spike in the number of kids with gastroenteritis – when tummy infections can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches. Rotavirus is a common cause of gastroenteritis in children and the reported rotavirus rate in New South Wales so far this year is five times what it usually is. While there’s a lot of gastroenteritis occurring, the good news is the vast majority of cases kids will have an uneventful recovery. Still, parents and carers get a lot of conflicting advice about the food and drinks kids should consume during...
Ariana Taylor

What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?

Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
MHK Fitness

How To Get a Flat Stomach At Home Exercises

Achieving a flat stomach can be a challenging goal, but it is definitely possible to achieve it through consistent exercise and healthy eating habits. Many people believe that they need to go to the gym or invest in expensive equipment to achieve a toned stomach, but this is not the case. There are plenty of exercises that can be done at home to target your core and tone your abdominal muscles. In this guide, we will show you some effective exercises that can be done at home to help you achieve a flat stomach. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced fitness enthusiast, these exercises will help you tone and strengthen your core, giving you the flat stomach you’ve always wanted.
MedicineNet.com

Can Celery Juice Help You Lose Weight and Belly Fat?

Many people drink celery juice for weight loss. Celery is a popular vegetable that has few calories and is rich in nutrients like fiber. It is a healthy addition to your diet if you’re trying to limit your calorie intake. Read on to learn more about celery juice and...
MedicalXpress

Drinking coffee helps maintain low blood pressure, says study

Drinking coffee helps maintain low blood pressure. People who drink two or three cups of coffee a day have lower blood pressure than those who drink just one cup or none at all. This applies both to peripheral and central aortic pressure, i.e. the one closest to the heart. This...
verywellhealth.com

Foods to Eat With Diverticulitis

What you eat can play a role both in the prevention of diverticular disease and in the treatment of flare-ups of diverticulitis. In diverticular disease, the large intestine (colon) develops small bulges, or sacs, called diverticula. It may have no symptoms. When diverticula become infected or inflamed, the condition is called diverticulitis.
Healthline

Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk

A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
Jennifer Agerton

Opinion: A Look Into Drinking Bone Broth

I first tried drinking bone broth a few months ago when a friend of mine told me she lost weight drinking it. The next morning before my normal breakfast; I reach for the bb. I made my first attempt at drinking the broth cold. I was successful at holding down my cool low-sodium drink. I most definitely enjoy drinking it warmed now. I remembered watching a YouTube video of Kylie Jenner saying she enjoyed sipping on heated bone broth. I quickly discovered my own reason to sip the broth slowly. I do not have what is considered a weak stomach, however, when I chugged the broth it fell heavy on my stomach and kicked into nausea. So I would suggest that anyone that tries drinking bb heat and sip for comfort in the gastrointestinal tract.
verywellhealth.com

Swollen Big Toe

From arthritis to gout, many different conditions can cause fluid to build up, resulting in a swollen big toe (hallux edema). While some types of big toe swelling can be managed with over-the-counter (OTC) interventions, others require more invasive treatments by a healthcare provider. This article will discuss the most...
msn.com

Eat these foods for a better night’s sleep

Slide 1 of 21: Do you get enough shut-eye each night? Finding it hard to nod off can be infuriating, but it could also harm your health. A significant lack of sleep is linked to a lower life expectancy as well as common chronic illnesses. Needless to say, finding ways to improve your sleep is essential to your wellness. You may be surprised to learn that what you eat could have a major impact on this aspect of your life. Let’s take a look at the best foods to consume when you want to get more and better ZZZs.
verywellmind.com

How To Get Out of a Depressive Episode

During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...

