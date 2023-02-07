Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
11-Year-Old Girl Got in Trouble for Artwork of a Pig in a Bow Tie, Hanover Elementary School Found it Inappropriate
An innocent 11-year-girl at Hanover-Horton Elementary School was doing an art assignment and turned in her "piggie" drawn with a bow tie, and the art teacher claims that a boy came up to the teacher and told her that there were "boy parts" drawn on the pig. The girl drew an innocent bow tie on the pig, but the school insists otherwise.
Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter
Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
The bizarre story of the mother from New Mexico who fell in love with her 19-year-old son
Monica Mares and Caleb PetersonPhoto byAssociated Press. In a small town in New Mexico, a mother named Monica Mares and her son Caleb Peterson got arrested for incest. They later pleaded guilty to the crime. They made headlines for their controversial relationship.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
In 1948, a 19-Year-Old Woman Was Disowned For Marrying a Black Man. They Have Been Together For over 74 Years
In 1942, the world was at war. While most of Europe was being torn apart by the horrors of World War II, a 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying. She was an ordinary young woman, living an ordinary life in an ordinary town, until one day a young man and his buddies appeared out of nowhere.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Divorced mom of 2 who has hidden 'horrible' reason for divorce comes clean to best friend and sister-in-law
A woman who divorced her husband kept the real reason why they separated to herself. But now, as she explains in her Reddit post, she’s come clean to her ex-in-laws about it, and everyone is horrified.
Comments / 0