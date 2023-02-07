ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

Bristol County Sheriff Heroux Calls Inmate Organ Bill a Bad Idea

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is criticizing proposed legislation that gives prison inmates early release in exchange for becoming organ donors. The bill, filed by Democratic Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Hampden County’s 10th District and Democratic Rep. Judith Garica of Suffolk County’s 11th District, would allow inmates of Massachusetts’ state prisons to reduce their sentences on the condition that they sign up to donate bone marrow or organs.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
GoLocalProv

UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled

The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dartmouth

Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey dies at age 63

Willey worked for Safety and Security for 20 years and “pretty much everyone on campus knew him,” according to Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás. Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey died from health complications at his mother’s home in West Virginia at the age of 63 on Feb. 9, according to his long-time best friend and former partner Lesia Vorachak.
SANDSTONE, WV
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
BOSTON, MA
Uprise RI

Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends

The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

UMass Dartmouth’s Eisteddfod Preceded New Bedford Folk Fest

For many years, the Greater New Bedford area has been a player on the folk music scene. It appears the time has come to turn the page. Rosemary Gill, President/CEO of the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, and‍ Alan and Helene Korolenko, Musical Directors of the New Bedford Folk Festival, have issued a joint statement declaring an end to the long-running festival that for years attracted folk musicians and folk music fans from far and wide to downtown New Bedford for a weekend each summer.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Meet New Bedford’s Pizza Buckaroo

New Bedford's Arnie Messini Mendes – who goes by Arnluigi Mendenelli on Facebook – has a deep-dish passion for pizza. "About three years ago, I got the inspiration to review America's favorite food from watching Dave Portnoy's very popular one-bite pizza reviews," Mendes said. As a fan of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Sunrise Bakery Donates Thousands of Dollars to Schwartz Center in 2023 Radiothon

If you were among the hundreds of people who purchased breakfast from Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop on Friday, your order helped kids in need. The fifth annual Radiothon with Fun 107 and Cardi's Furniture helped raise money for Meeting Street and The Schwartz Center in Dartmouth. The non-profit assists children with developmental issues who require special assistance. Thanks to the remarkable programs offered, children are given a second chance to not only live comfortably but to thrive.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
