Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
New Bedford Seeks Input for 10-Year Plan at Open House Event
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — The City of New Bedford is asking its residents to provide input for its 10-year comprehensive plan. At an open house at the Alfred J. Gomes Elementary School on Saturday morning, the public gave feedback on what issues or policies the city should prioritize for the plan.
Bristol County Sheriff Heroux Calls Inmate Organ Bill a Bad Idea
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is criticizing proposed legislation that gives prison inmates early release in exchange for becoming organ donors. The bill, filed by Democratic Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Hampden County’s 10th District and Democratic Rep. Judith Garica of Suffolk County’s 11th District, would allow inmates of Massachusetts’ state prisons to reduce their sentences on the condition that they sign up to donate bone marrow or organs.
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled
The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
Dartmouth
Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey dies at age 63
Willey worked for Safety and Security for 20 years and “pretty much everyone on campus knew him,” according to Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás. Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey died from health complications at his mother’s home in West Virginia at the age of 63 on Feb. 9, according to his long-time best friend and former partner Lesia Vorachak.
New Bedford’s Historic Dawson Building Once Hosted the Eagles
New Bedford's historic Dawson Building has stood at 1851 Purchase Street, at the corner of Linden Street, for 127 years in what is known as the Acushnet Heights National Historic Register District. According to the City of New Bedford website, the Acushnet Heights National Historic Register District is "comprised of...
Massachusetts Roadways Aren’t The Best, But Rhode Island Was Ranked The Worst
From here on out, whenever I drive down a pothole-ridden street in New Bedford, I will no longer complain. If you think we have it bad, it looks as though a Massachusetts neighbor has it worse. According to constructioncoverage.com, Rhode Island has been named the number one worst city in...
Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force
BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
When New Bedford-Area Food Shopping Meant a Visit to Almacs
My first supermarket memories have to be of A&P. There was an A&P, or Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford that I can recall going to with my mother in the 1960s when I was just a little tyke. A&P had a conveyor system...
GoLocalProv
Paolino Lands State Tenant for Nearly $500K in His Newly Acquired RDW Building
Just days after GoLocal was first to report that one of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 was sold to Paolino Properties for $3.1 million -- the State of Rhode Island announced it is moving in. The McKee Administration said Wednesday that the Department of Human Services...
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
Uprise RI
Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends
The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
YAHOO!
Brockton attorney for Duxbury's Lindsay Clancy has long list of high-profile clients
PLYMOUTH — From the girlfriend of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger to Boston Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn, the lawyer hired to represent the Duxbury mother charged in the deaths of her three children has a long list of high-profile clients spanning several decades. Brockton-based attorney Kevin Reddington,...
UMass Dartmouth’s Eisteddfod Preceded New Bedford Folk Fest
For many years, the Greater New Bedford area has been a player on the folk music scene. It appears the time has come to turn the page. Rosemary Gill, President/CEO of the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, and Alan and Helene Korolenko, Musical Directors of the New Bedford Folk Festival, have issued a joint statement declaring an end to the long-running festival that for years attracted folk musicians and folk music fans from far and wide to downtown New Bedford for a weekend each summer.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
Meet New Bedford’s Pizza Buckaroo
New Bedford's Arnie Messini Mendes – who goes by Arnluigi Mendenelli on Facebook – has a deep-dish passion for pizza. "About three years ago, I got the inspiration to review America's favorite food from watching Dave Portnoy's very popular one-bite pizza reviews," Mendes said. As a fan of...
Sunrise Bakery Donates Thousands of Dollars to Schwartz Center in 2023 Radiothon
If you were among the hundreds of people who purchased breakfast from Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop on Friday, your order helped kids in need. The fifth annual Radiothon with Fun 107 and Cardi's Furniture helped raise money for Meeting Street and The Schwartz Center in Dartmouth. The non-profit assists children with developmental issues who require special assistance. Thanks to the remarkable programs offered, children are given a second chance to not only live comfortably but to thrive.
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
FUN 107
