Sheriff’s auction features vehicles used in migrant bailouts and border drug busts
Most of the vehicles to be auctioned Saturday in Starr County were confiscated during migrant bailouts and drug busts along this rural strip of the border, Border Report has learned.
PD: Driver wanted for allegedly stealing construction material
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for identifying a driver or owner of a vehicle suspected to be connected to the theft of construction material that was captured on surveillance camera. On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 14000 block of Aqualina Way in McAllen in response to the […]
Suspect sentenced in 2017 McAllen murder
A man accused in a June 2017 murder in McAllen was sentenced to 45 years in jail. Alex Arevalo was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Nicolas Anthony Bazan, whose body was discovered along the 1400 block of Vine Avenue with a gunshot wound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th Suspect Charged...
Police: Man arrested in connection to multiple stolen vehicles
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody this week in connection to several vehicles stolen in December, according to Brownsville police. Mario Alberto Alanis, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of theft, the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral. On Dec. 30, officers responded to a reported vehicle theft […]
Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn
A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
DPS chase ends in bailout; youngest runner was 2 years old
A recent Texas Department of Public Safety high-speed chase in Hidalgo County ended in a bailout with the youngest runner being a 2-year-old migrant, according to state law enforcement.
Woman Charged In Raymondville Eight-Liner Investigation Pleads Guilty
A woman charged with multiple felonies for her connection to an eight-liner operation in Raymondville is changing her plea. Dominga Ledesma decided yesterday to plead guilty to one of the 16 charges she was facing in federal court in McAllen. The decision came as a surprise, since Ledesma had just testified in her own defense Tuesday afternoon.
PD: Man wanted for theft of catalytic converter in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the alleged theft of a catalytic converter. On Feb. 2 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to theft of a catalytic converter at the 1400 block of Dove Avenue in McAllen. Resulting from that investigation, a warrant of […]
BPD: Suspect arraigned in series of vehicle thefts
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arraigned in Brownsville in connection to an investigation of back-to-back auto thefts, according to police. Cristian Garza, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Task Force on suspicion of stealing three vehicles in December, police told ValleyCentral. Garza is accused of […]
Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
Told to stop, driver accelerated with man pinned against vehicle, deputies say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Los Indios man was arrested after being accused of pinning another man between two vehicles, local law enforcement officials say. German Zuniga, 33, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 3300 […]
No Foul Play Suspected In Hidalgo County Death
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead near Citrus City. The body was found in the area of 12 Mile Line and Iowa Road on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the 47-year-old man was identified as a...
Vandal caught on video damages city property, police say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police are searching for an individual who they say gained illegal entry into the First Responders Park control and concession rooms. A surveillance video shows a person causing extensive damage to city property by kicking the door to the room, according to police. City officials said vandalism is […]
Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center hit by cyber attack
The Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center is offline after their computer system was infected with ransomware over the weekend. Staff is unable to access emails, and the county is working to recover any affected files. “We're still in the process of retrieving everything,” Hidalgo County IT Director Daniel Salinas said....
San Juan police investigating after shots fired in alleged ‘road rage’ incident
No arrests have been made after a driver was shot at near an elementary school in San Juan, according to the San Juan Police Department. The shooting happened early Thursday morning near Arnoldo Cantu, Sr. Elementary School on 2900 N Raul Longoria Road, according to police. Interim police Chief Sgt....
Missouri man arrested at border in Pharr; accused of fondling child
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Missouri man was arrested in Pharr on charges of child fondling, authorities say. Julio Cesar Maury Escobar, 45, of Springfield, Missouri, had an outstanding warrant for child fondling, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Monday, Escobar arrived from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge and was immediately secured […]
WATCH: Rio Grande City HS on lockdown, two suspects detained
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after an alleged threat was made. Adrian Ozuna, director of public relations for Rio Grande City Grulla ISD, reported that the Starr County Sheriff’s Office received a possible threat to the high school. The sheriff’s department, Texas DPS, […]
Traffic stop links couple’s car to hit-and-run, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A couple was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop allegedly connected their vehicle to a hit-and-run earlier that day, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Khalil Levon, 27, and Marisha Holley, 30, were charged with failure to identify. According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
Man sentenced in plot to deliver meth at McAllen Applebee’s parking lot
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced after law enforcement intercepted a call, leading to discovery of 52 pounds of meth, records show. David Luis Aubry was sentenced to 87 months in prison Tuesday on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, according to federal records. A criminal complaint obtained by […]
BPD: Man allegedly chokes pregnant woman on way to pick up food
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after being accused of choking a pregnant woman three times as they drove to get food in Brownsville, according to police. Tyler Joseph Theurer, 23, was arrested at around 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the 700 block of International Boulevard and charged with assault of a pregnant […]
