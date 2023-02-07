The Office of Student Engagement is looking for student leaders to be nominated for the Peggy Ryan Williams Award for Academic and Community Leadership. This award recognizes outstanding juniors and seniors who excel in academics, are involved in co-curricular activities, perform service to the community, and represent an exemplary level of accomplishment. Faculty and staff can nominate students to apply by completing this nomination form by Wednesday at 5pm. Students do not need to be nominated in order to apply, but we would love to encourage more students to apply by letting them know a trusted mentor recommends them!

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO