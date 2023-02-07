Read full article on original website
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
retailleader.com
CVS to buy senior primary care provider Oak Street Health
CVS Health plans to acquire Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. The all-cash deal would provide CVS access to Oak Street Health’s approximately 600 primary care providers and 169 medical centers. CVS during the past several years has deepened its investment in the health care space beyond pharmacy. CVS...
retailleader.com
Retail Minute: Fast casual chains build consumer relationships through CPGs
Hi, I’m Elizabeth Lafontaine, chief retail analyst at Retail Leader Pro, and welcome to this week’s Retail Minute. After a drought of retailer and restaurant IPOs over the past year, we’re finally beginning to see some traction with businesses looking to go public. This week, Cava, a Mediterranean fast casual chain, announced its intention to file for an initial public offering. Cava’s rise as the darling in fast-casual dining has come at a time when rivals like Chipotle, Sweetgreen and Panera Bread have stumbled. Cava’s unique value proposition is bolstered by its specialty grocery presence, with its dips and spread available in grocers like Whole Foods Market.
