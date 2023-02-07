Hi, I’m Elizabeth Lafontaine, chief retail analyst at Retail Leader Pro, and welcome to this week’s Retail Minute. After a drought of retailer and restaurant IPOs over the past year, we’re finally beginning to see some traction with businesses looking to go public. This week, Cava, a Mediterranean fast casual chain, announced its intention to file for an initial public offering. Cava’s rise as the darling in fast-casual dining has come at a time when rivals like Chipotle, Sweetgreen and Panera Bread have stumbled. Cava’s unique value proposition is bolstered by its specialty grocery presence, with its dips and spread available in grocers like Whole Foods Market.

1 DAY AGO