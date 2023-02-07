Read full article on original website
Tisbury Office Shuffle Returns Katharine Cornell Theatre to Public Use
After serving as an overflow office for the Tisbury finance department, the Katharine Cornell Theatre is a theatre once more. Tisbury officials had been using the theatre atop the 1844 town hall since 2020 due to a lack of space in the municipal building. But this week, a workspace shuffle has freed up the venue so it can go back to hosting events.
Tisbury Eyes Anchoring Moratorium in Lake Tashmoo
Lake Tashmoo, which has attracted visiting boaters in the summer season for decades, may not be so welcoming this year. Worried about environmental damage, Tisbury officials are considering a potential moratorium on anchoring in the popular estuary. The select board will dive into the issue at a public hearing March 8.
Vineyard Dream Team and Harlem Triksterz Showboat Their Basketball Skills
Martha's Vineyard Regional High School Dream Team players took to the hardwood in a game against the Harlem Triksterz. It brought together the high school, the Martha's Vineyard Boys & Girls Club and the Vineyard's first responders in a basketball show. The Harlem Triksterz combine basketball wizardry with a youth...
