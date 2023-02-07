PHOENIX, Ari. (WBAY) - The Eagles’ T.J. Edwards is simply a great football story. He went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019, but worked his way onto the Eagles 53-man roster and ended up making 4 starts as a rookie. Here three seasons later he is the 7th-leading tackler in the NFL, with 159 this season. He hopes to add a few more Sunday to seal the deal and head home a Super Bowl champion.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO