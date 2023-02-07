ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
WBAY Green Bay

Super Bowl LVII: Former Badger Edwards eager for chance at championship for Eagles

PHOENIX, Ari. (WBAY) - The Eagles’ T.J. Edwards is simply a great football story. He went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019, but worked his way onto the Eagles 53-man roster and ended up making 4 starts as a rookie. Here three seasons later he is the 7th-leading tackler in the NFL, with 159 this season. He hopes to add a few more Sunday to seal the deal and head home a Super Bowl champion.
WBAY Green Bay

Super Bowl LVII: Everyone hoping to avoid “rough” calls

PHOENIX, Ari. (WBAY) - Here at Super Bowl LVII, Eagles fans and Chiefs fans (and all football fans alike) are cheering the same thing on Sunday night: for the game and the trophy to be decided by the players on the field, not the officials wearing zebra stripes. And while...
WBAY Green Bay

Good luck to all the Super Bowl betters

Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
WBAY Green Bay

Phoenix unable to earn back-to-back wins, fall to Oakland

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s bid for back-to-back wins for the first time since December 2021 came up short against Oakland, 59-47. The Phoenix offense looked good at times. They countered an early lead by Oakland with a quick run to take a 10-9 lead in the first half. Then a 9-0 run in the second half to trim Oakland’s lead to two points.
