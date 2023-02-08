ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Central Catholic’s Debaba Tshiebwe follows brotherly advice, posts double-double to defeat Butler

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZpzt_0kg2sBV900
Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Debaba Tshiebwe (30) hauls in an offensive rebound during the first half of Central Catholic’s 67-53 loss to New Castle on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Central Catholic.

Advice from an older brother can be valuable, especially when your brother is the top college basketball player in the country.

Just ask Central Catholic senior Debaba Tshiebwe, whose big brother Oscar is a star for Kentucky. The younger Tshiebwe, himself listed at 6-foot-7, says he has adopted some brotherly advice to become a dominant big man this winter in WPIAL basketball.

Tshiebwe had 16 points, 14 rebounds and a couple of powerful dunks Tuesday night as No. 2 Central Catholic dominated the glass in a 65-43 victory over No. 3 Butler, which was held to zero second-chance points.

In all, Butler had only three offensive rebounds, thanks in large part to Tshiebwe.

“My brother is teaching me how to go fight for rebounds and how to box out,” Tshiebwe said. “If you see they’re shooting, you’ve got to look for your man and box him. Then it’s very easy for me to get rebounds.”

At times, Tshiebwe made it look easy.

The win breaks a second-place tie in Section 1-6A. Central Catholic (12-8, 6-3) swept the season series from Butler (14-6, 5-4). Each team has one section game remaining.

Butler had a lead after the first quarter, but Central Catholic slowed the Tornado’s transition offense and surged ahead in the second with an 11-0 run. Dante DePante scored 14 first-half points for Central Catholic, but he sat out the entire second half after drawing two technical fouls.

The Vikings led 39-24 at half, a margin that grew to 50-31 after three quarters, despite playing without DePante.

“There were no second-chance points, and they had seven offensive boards in the first half,” Butler coach Matt Clement said. “They were able to impose their will on us. It was as simple as that.”

Braydon Littlejohn scored 21 points for Butler but played the second half in foul trouble.

For Central Catholic, this was a big bounce-back win after losing at home Friday to No. 1 New Castle.

“Our guys just had a chip on their shoulder from Friday night,” Central Catholic coach Brian Urso said. “That taste in our mouths after the New Castle game stuck with us. We were hungry at practice yesterday. We just couldn’t wait to face a different opponent again.”

What sets Central Catholic apart from the other Class 6A contenders is its size.

This is Tshiebwe’s second season at Central Catholic, after transferring last fall from a private school in Ohio. Originally from Congo, he was a key contributor last season, but has become a difference maker this winter.

He had 21 points and 16 rebounds in Friday’s loss.

“From last year to this year, the improvement he’s made is big,” Urso said. “He’s slowing things down. He’s working harder in practice. He’s having more fun. His comfort level with everybody is better, and that allows him to go play.”

Tshiebwe’s brother Oscar, who won a PIAA title at Kennedy Catholic, was the consensus college national player of the year last season. There’s always added attention on Debaba because of the tremendous success of Oscar.

“So many people ask him about Oscar, not about Debaba,” Urso said. “It’s unfortunate. He’s an outstanding young man. He’s going to have an outstanding future. All he keeps saying to everybody is, ‘I just want to be Debaba.’ When he can be Debaba like (tonight), we’ll take it.”

Central Catholic’s lead peaked at 59-34 in the fourth quarter on a Tshiebwe layup. He went 7 for 10 shooting from the field and made both free-throw attempts.

Tshiebwe said sometimes he feels a little nervous being known as Oscar’s little brother, but said he is working hard to succeed, both for himself and for his older brother.

“I am no machine,” he said, borrowing a line from his brother. “I am Debaba.”

Joining Tshiebwe in Central Catholic’s front court is 6-3 junior Cole Sullivan, a football standout who added offers this week from Pitt, Penn State and Oklahoma. He’s also an outstanding rebounder, helping the Vikings win that battle, 25-14.

“Our big guys have been consistent,” Urso said. “We know we’re strong, we’re athletic, we’re physical. If they get involved early, good things are going to happen for us.”

Tags: Butler, Central Catholic

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Ty Yuhas commits to Pitt

Ty Yuhas announced his commitment to Pitt on Thursday afternoon. Yuhas is a 6'3" and 260-pound defensive linemen out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Pitt extended an offer to Yuhas on Saturday, and less than one week later he became the fourth member of the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class. Pitt hosted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Nailers lose 4th consecutive game

Forward Brooklyn Kalmikov had a goal and an assist for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-3 home loss to the Toledo Walleye at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. on Wednesday. Goaltender Bailey Brkin made 24 saves on 28 shots for Wheeling (19-21-4-0), which has lost four consecutive games. Highlights:. The...
WHEELING, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Only Person Stopping Lamar Seymore From Seeing the Field in 2023 is Himself

The last true freshman wide receiver to make a major impact at Pitt was Jordan Addison. That’s undoubtedly a tough act to match. And yet who does Pitt early enrollee wide receiver Lamar Seymore look to for inspiration? Larry Fitzgerald. What do Addison and Fitzgerald have in common? Both won the Biletnikoff Award at Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Schools, youth leagues to get first dibs for Pittsburgh's athletic fields

Pittsburgh’s schools and youth athletic teams will have first dibs on the city’s athletic fields under legislation approved Tuesday by City Council. The legislation creates a priority list to determine who gets to use the city’s athletic fields first. Council members acknowledged that there are often various groups vying for time on the same athletic fields and courts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
coolcleveland.com

Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland

Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
CLEVELAND, OH
butlerradio.com

Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

From cold caller to business owner, Hampton resident finds success in Shaler

Trying to phone people who don’t know you can be a major study in frustration. Amanda Ceravolo’s perseverance in that regard paid off big time. “What I basically did was call around to small businesses in Pittsburgh and say, ‘Are you interested in training me?’ I just didn’t really enjoy my corporate jobs out of college. I knew something was off,” the Hampton resident said.
DONEGAL, PA
kidsburgh.org

It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy